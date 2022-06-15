Liveupdated1655267497

Boris Johnson news – live: PM set to face PMQs as US congressmen accuse him of endangering NI peace

PM downplayed the legislation as ‘not a big deal’

Namita Singh
Wednesday 15 June 2022 05:31
EU's Maros Sefcovic says renegotiating Northern Ireland Protocol bill is ‘unrealistic’

Boris Johnson is set to face PMQs today for the first time since the publication of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol legislation.

The prime minister downplayed the legislation moved earlier this week as “not a big deal” despite it being criticised for attempting to override large parts of the international deal struck over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.

He was claimed to have told his ministers yesterday to "de-escalate" rhetoric to prevent a trade war with Brussels, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile, EU commissioners are expected to initiate new legal action against the UK later this week which has been on hold since September.

The PM is also under fierce attack from Washington, with senior congressmen on both sides warning that the “irresponsible” move will endanger peace in the region.

In a sternly-worded joint statement, a group of senior members of Congress urged the UK and EU to “continue negotiations in good faith to achieve durable solutions to post-Brexit trade challenges”.

Johnson to face PMQs amid mounting tension over NI protocol bill

Boris Johnson will face Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) for the first time since the introduction of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the parliament earlier this week.

He has downplayed the changes in the bill as “not a big deal” even though Brussels threatened the UK with renewed legal action.

Mr Johnson also claimed to have told his ministers to “de-escalate” the rhetoric on Tuesday to prevent trade wars with EU.

Meanwhile, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic hinted at further measures against UK, saying the unilateral action by the government had undermined the trust needed for the effective operation of its post- Brexit trade deals with Brussels.

Read the details in this report here:

Boris Johnson to face PMQs as tensions mount over Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

The Prime Minister has downplayed the changes in the bill, which has been criticised for tearing up parts of the Brexit agreement, as ‘no big deal’.

Namita Singh15 June 2022 05:30
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics live blog for 14 June 2022.

Namita Singh15 June 2022 05:02

