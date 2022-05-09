✕ Close Wes Streeting defends Keir Starmer over Beergate allegations

Sir Keir Starmer is considering whether to pledge to resign if police conclude that he broke Covid rules during a work event in Durham dubbed “beergate”, and will make a statement on the issue later on Monday.

The Labour leader was understood to be in talks about whether to announce the pledge after facing pressure to set out his position, having called for the resignation of the prime minister and chancellor after they were fined for a Covid breach.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has said that Tory attacks on the Labour leader were part of a “massive operation” to divert attention away from Boris Johnson’s “serial breaching” of lockdown rules.

Ms Sturgeon said with a police investigation underway it “would be wrong for me to comment in any more detail”, but added: “What I do think is pretty obvious is that there is a massive operation underway on the part of the Conservatives to divert attention from Boris Johnson.

“And not just Boris Johnson’s single breaking of the rules, but what appears to have been a serial breaching of the rules and, of course, Boris Johnson’s inability to be straight with the House of Commons.”