Boris Johnson admits he signed Northern Ireland Protocol hoping EU would not 'apply it'

Boris Johnson’s action on the Northern Ireland protocol is a “clear breach” of international law, the vice president of Sinn Fein has said.

The legislation published today will give ministers powers to override elements of the protocol and give Britain new powers in the region on tax and state sudsidies.

Speaking to a news conference on Monday reacting to the plans, Michelle O’Neill said: “All that Boris Johnson is doing today is to further political instability and create even more economic uncertainty for the days and weeks ahead.”

Asked if she thought the prime minister’s plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol were illegal, Ms O’Neill said: “Yes. Boris Johnson’s action is in clear breach of international law.

“Regardless of the detail, he himself signed up to an agreement, he signed on the dotted line, and he is now legislating to breach that international agreement.”

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said that “renegogiating the protocol is unrealistic” and would bring “further legal uncertainty for people and businesses in Northern Ireland”