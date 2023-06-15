Boris Johnson – live: Ex-PM says Tory MP on Partygate committee should resign over own breach
Johnson claims Sir Bernard Jenkin has no choice but to ‘explain his actions’ to his own committee
Moment Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ MPs on following Covid guidelines
Boris Johnson has launched a "last-ditch attempt" to scupper the long-awaited Partygate report, calling on senior Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin to resign from the privileges committee for himself breaching the lockdown rules.
The former PM called on Sir Bernard to “explain his actions" after the pro-Johnson website Guido Fawkes claimed he had also broken lockdown rules by attending a drinks reception for his wife’s birthday in December 2020.
In a statement, Mr Johnson said: “Bernard Jenkin has just voted to expel me from parliament for allegedly trying to conceal from parliament my knowledge of illicit events.
“Now it turns out he may have for the whole time known that he himself attended an event – and concealed this from the privileges committee and the whole House for the last year."
A source close to the committee said it was “desperate stuff” from the Boris camp, and noted that the committee was ruling on Mr Johnson’s claims in the Commons rather than the gatherings themselves.
The attempt to undermine the report due on Thursday came after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of being “too weak” to block his predecessor’s resignation.
Boris Johnson demands Tory MP’s resignation for lockdown breach
Boris Johnson has called on Sir Bernard Jenkin to resign from the privileges committee on the eve of the publication of its investigation into whether Mr Johnson lied to MPs.
The pro-Boris news website Guido Fawkes reported that Sir Bernard went to a drinks party held by commons deputy speaker Dame Eleanor Laing in December 2020, while London was in Tier 2 measures restricting indoor mixing.
The allegation emerged as the cross-party committee Sir Bernard sits on was preparing to publish on Thursday morning its damning report that Mr Johnson has already resigned as an MP over.
In a statement, Mr Johnson said: “Bernard Jenkin has just voted to expel me from parliament for allegedly trying to conceal from parliament my knowledge of illicit events.
“Now it turns out he may have for the whole time known that he himself attended an event – and concealed this from the privileges committee and the whole House for the last year.
“To borrow the language of the committee, if this is the case, he ‘must have known’ he was in breach of the rules.
“He has no choice but to explain his actions to his own committee, for his colleagues to investigate and then to resign.”
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog bringing you all the latest updates from Westminster.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies