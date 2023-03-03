Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson’s own communications chief admitted there was a "great gaping hole" in the prime minister’s account of Partygate, explosive new evidence shows.

He wrote last January, in relation to a June 2020 gathering: “I’m struggling to come up with a way this one is in the rules in my head.”

In response to a suggestion the event is described as “reasonably necessary for work purposes”, he wrote: “Not sure that one works does it. Also blows another great gaping hole in the PM’s account doesn’t it?"’

A No 10 official also said another civil servant was “worried about leaks of PM having a p*** up and to be fair I don’t think it’s unwarranted”, messages released by the inquiry into whether he lied to MPs has said.

Mr Johnson could also see a notorious gathering point for Downing Street parties during lockdown from the bottom of the stairs leading up to his flat, a new report by the parliamentary inquiry into whether or not he lied to parliament has found.

Evidence strongly suggests that breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the gatherings, it said.

The report was released as it was announced that Mr Johnson will give evidence to the committee in the middle of this month.

The report, released by the Commons Privileges Committee, said: “The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of guidance would have been obvious to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the gatherings.”

It also said there was evidence “that those who were advising Mr Johnson about what to say to the press and in the House were themselves struggling to contend that some gatherings were within the rules”.

In another WhatsApp message on 25 January last year his Director of Communications told a No. 10 official, about a 19 June 2020 gathering: “Haven’t heard any explanation of how it’s in the rules”.

Mr Johnson said the investigation into whether he lied to MPs with his partygate denials shows he has “not committed any contempt of Parliament”.

In a statement, the former prime minister said: “I am grateful to the committee for their work over the last ten months. I believe that their labours have helped establish the obvious truth.

Boris Johnson (left) at a leaving gathering for two officials, involving 15-20 people, in 10 Downing Street, London, when rules were in force for the prevention of the spread of Covid (Cabinet Office/PA)

“It is clear from this report that I have not committed any contempt of Parliament. It is also clear that what I have been saying about this matter from the beginning has been vindicated.

“That is because there is no evidence in the report that I knowingly or recklessly misled parliament, or that I failed to update parliament in a timely manner.

“Nor is there any evidence in the report that I was aware that any events taking place in No 10 or the Cabinet Office were in breach of the rules or the guidance.”

He added: “So it is surreal to discover that the Committee proposes to rely on evidence culled and orchestrated by Sue Gray, who has just been appointed Chief of Staff to the Leader of the Labour Party.

“This is particularly concerning given that the Committee says it is proposing to rely on ‘the findings in the Second Permanent Secretary’s report’ as ‘relevant facts which the Committee will take into account.”

A spokesperson for the Privileges Committee said: “The Committee’s report is not based on the Sue Gray report. The Committee’s report is based on evidence in the form of material supplied by the Government to the Committee in November, including communications such as Whatsapps, emails, and photographs from the official downing street photographer (and) evidence from witnesses who were present either at the time of the gatherings or at the time of preparation for Boris Johnsons statements to parliament. Sue Gray was present at neither and is not one of those witnesses.”

Boris Johnson (right) at a gathering celebrating his birthday - in which cake and alcohol was provided - in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street, London, when rules were in force for the prevention of the spread of Covid (Cabinet Office/PA)

The committee said it will consider why the former pm told MPs that no guidance had been broken “when he knew what the guidance was and was in attendance at gatherings where the guidance was breached”. It will examine his claims in December 2021 that “all guidance was followed completely in No. 10” and “the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times”.

The committee will also look into “why he failed to tell the House about the gatherings at which he had been present”.

Significantly, it went on: “We will consider why he said he had been given repeated assurances when the evidence is that the assertion that all rules were followed was taken primarily from a line-to-take developed by the Director of Communications at No. 10, a special adviser appointed by Mr Johnson, as a response to a media enquiry about specific gatherings rather than having been a general assurance as to the fact that no guidance or rules were broken in No. 10.”

The committte also hit out at the government saying that after requesting “relevant materials” on July 14 last year, in August 24 it received “documents which were so heavily redacted as to render them devoid of any evidential value”.

“Some material had been redacted even though it was already in the public domain,” the report said. The unredacted disclosure of all relevant material was finally provided by Rishi Sunak’s Government on November 18.

Mr Johnson will give evidence to the committee in the week beginning March 20. The exact date and time of the session, which will be held in public and broadcast live, are yet to be announced.

Mr Johnson has also been invited to provide written evidence to the committee in advance of the session.