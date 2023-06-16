✕ Close Privileges Committee finds Boris Johnson misled Parliament

Tory MPs are reportedly torn over whether or not to approve the “damning” Partygate report over Boris Johnson.

Some conservative MPs are reportedly “hovering” between voting for the report and abstaining, according to the BBC.

A report into Partygate has laid bare Mr Johnson’s final disgrace, but No 10 said it will not axe his controversial resignation honours list.

A cross-party committee of MPs found the former prime minister repeatedly lied to Parliament before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation.

The Privileges Committee recommended a 90-day suspension which would have paved the way for a by-election if he had not dramatically quit. They concluded he should be barred from holding a pass to parliament.

But Downing Street said it had no plans to scrap Mr Johnson’s resignation list, in which he gave honours to allies embroiled in Partygate.

“When it comes to honours, that’s a long-standing convention, the prime minister has abided by convention, that’s not going to change,” Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said.

His arch-ally Nadine Dorries also said any Tory MP who votes to approve the report is “fundamentally not a Conservative”.