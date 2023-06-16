Jump to content

updated

Boris Johnson – latest: Tory MPs split over whether or not to approve ‘damning’ Partygate report

Despite scathing Privileges Committee report, Boris Johnson’s controversial honours list won’t be axed, Downing Street says

Matt Mathers,Joe Middleton,Maroosha Muzaffar
Friday 16 June 2023 05:30
Privileges Committee finds Boris Johnson misled Parliament

Tory MPs are reportedly torn over whether or not to approve the “damning” Partygate report over Boris Johnson.

Some conservative MPs are reportedly “hovering” between voting for the report and abstaining, according to the BBC.

A report into Partygate has laid bare Mr Johnson’s final disgrace, but No 10 said it will not axe his controversial resignation honours list.

A cross-party committee of MPs found the former prime minister repeatedly lied to Parliament before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation.

The Privileges Committee recommended a 90-day suspension which would have paved the way for a by-election if he had not dramatically quit. They concluded he should be barred from holding a pass to parliament.

But Downing Street said it had no plans to scrap Mr Johnson’s resignation list, in which he gave honours to allies embroiled in Partygate.

“When it comes to honours, that’s a long-standing convention, the prime minister has abided by convention, that’s not going to change,” Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said.

His arch-ally Nadine Dorries also said any Tory MP who votes to approve the report is “fundamentally not a Conservative”.

1686889832

The 7 most damning findings from the report into Boris Johnson misleading parliament

A damning report by parliament‘s privileges committee has concluded that Boris Johnson misled parliament and recommended that he should be barred from having a parliamentary security pass in future.

The 106-page document, put together by the cross-party group of MPs with a Tory majority, is packed with detail and arguments. Here are the seven most damning sections:

1686888499

Tory MPs split over 'damning' Partygate report

Tory MPs are split over whether or not to approve the “damning” Partygate report.

Several MPs told the media that they were “hovering” between voting and abstaining.

One Conservative MP told BBC: “I think I’m hovering between voting for the report and abstaining, the latter solely because voting for it will rile members.”

Another member said: “The report speaks for itself.” They described the 90-day suspension as “a bit tough, but hey-ho”.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg told Sky News: “Inevitably, Boris will lose the vote because you have the whole of the Opposition against him… you also have the Boris haters in the Conservative Party.”

Nadine Dorries tweeted: “Any Conservative MP who would vote for this report is fundamentally not a Conservative and will be held to account by members and the public. Deselections may follow. It’s serious.”

Maroosha Muzaffar16 June 2023 05:08
1686888000

Angela Rayner labels Johnson 'pound shop Trump' after report finds he misled MPs

Joe Middleton16 June 2023 05:00
1686886232

Boris Johnson should be banned from parliament for ‘unprecedented’ lies, rules Partygate committee

Boris Johnson has been found in contempt of parliament for deliberately lying to the Commons about Partygate in an utterly scathing report by a cross-party group of MPs.

The former PM would have faced a suspension of 90 days for deliberately misleading MPs and “being complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation” of the privileges committee.

The committee also found that Mr Johnson be banned from parliament – recommending that he should not be entitled to a former member’s pass.

Mr Johnson immediately fired back at the verdict – claiming the committee was “beneath contempt” because it reached a “deranged conclusion” to deliver “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.

Boris Johnson the liar: How the former PM lied and lied again to the Commons

Former prime minister faced 90-day ban in MPs’ scathing report, as allies vow to stage revolt against ‘vindictive’ findings

Maroosha Muzaffar16 June 2023 04:30
1686884400

The 7 most damning findings from the report into Boris Johnson misleading parliament

A damning report by parliament‘s privileges committee has concluded that Boris Johnson misled parliament and recommended that he should be barred from having a parliamentary security pass in future.

The 106 page document, put together by the cross-party group of MPs with a Tory majority, is packed with detail and arguments. Here are the seven most damning sections:

1686880800

Christopher Eccleston brands Boris Johnson ‘inhuman scum’ after damning Partygate report

Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston has branded Boris Johnson “inhuman” and “scum” following a damning verdict on the former prime minister’s conduct.

A report into Partygate has found that Johnson repeatedly lied to Parliament about gatherings in Downing Street during lockdown, and was “complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation” of the privileges committee.

Johnson has criticised the findings, calling them a “deranged conclusion” and accusing the Tory-majority group of MPs, who he has repeatedly sought to disparage, of lying.

1686877200

I’m the woman who asked Boris the question that brought him down – I’m still angry and heartbroken

When he discovered he was going to face the consequences of his actions, Johnson lashed out. His behaviour fails to uphold the best traditions of our parliament, writes Catherine West

1686873600

Rishi Sunak rejects calls to strip Boris Johnson of £115,000 a year expenses for life

Downing Street has rejected calls to strip Boris Johnson of the £115,000 a year expense allowance given to former prime ministers – after an inquiry found he had repeatedly misled parliament.

The ex prime minister is facing a ban from holding a parliamentary security pass after a devastating cross-party committee blasted his handling of the Partygate scandal.

But there are now calls that Mr Johnson should be stripped of the other trappings of office, including generous lifetime expenses and gongs for his allies and cronies.

1686869949

Have we seen the last of Boris Johnson?

Sean O’Grady looks at what could happen when the findings of the privileges committee are debated in parliament on Monday

1686866409

At long last, Boris Johnson and his runaway lies have run out of road

Editorial: In the hothouses of politics, across the despatch box or in the television studios, the former prime minister’s tactics of bluster and obfuscation have served him well. In the cold, forensic climate of a sustained investigation, he has wilted

