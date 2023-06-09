Boris Johnson resignation – live: Former prime minister quits as MP over claims he misled parliament
Ex-PM likens Privileges Committee investigation to ‘kangaroo court’ and launches broadside at Rishi Sunak
Boris Johnson is resigning as an MP after accusing a Commons investigation into whether he misled Parliament over partygate of attempting to “drive me out”.
The former prime minister, in a statement to the media, compared the Privileges Committee probe to a “kangaroo court” as he announced his intention to step down as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
He said, after receiving a letter from the committee, he believed it was “determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament”.
“It is very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for now – but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias,” he said.
The Privileges Committee has been investigating whether Mr Johnson misled MPs when he assured them that Covid rules were followed in No 10 following allegations of lockdown-busting parties.
He said the panel of MPs had “still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons”.
The announcement, coming only hours after his resignation honours list had been published, means the Conservatives are likely to face a tough battle to hold onto the London seat at a by-election.
It was the second by-election triggered on Friday following former culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ decision to quit the Commons immediately, rather than wait until the next election.
We are resuming our earlier political coverage, which had been suspended.
Labour has 19-point lead in Uxbridge
Polling released by Savanta suggests Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour currently holds a 19-point lead over the Tories in Mr Johnson’s former west London constituency.
It puts Labour on 52 per cent against the Tories’ 33 per cent.
‘Pathetic farce generated by egotist and charlatan'
Remain-supporting MP Anna Soubry condemned the “psycho-drama in the Conservative Party” when there are bigger issues a government should be looking at.
“Instead we have this pathetic farce generated, as ever, by the great egotist and charlatan, Boris Johnson,” she said.
Dismissing the idea the committee was a stitch-up, she said Mr Johnson clearly wasn’t confident he would get the necessary support in the Commons.
His constituents facing the cost-of-living crisis had been badly served, she told Sky News.
He jumped before he was pushed, say SNP
The SNP’s deputy Westminster leader said Mr Johnson had “jumped before he was pushed”.
Mhairi Black, MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South, said: “Boris Johnson has jumped before he was pushed, and no one in Scotland will be sorry to see the back of him but he has also underlined the weakness of Rishi Sunak, who has no authority over the bitterly divided Tory party.
“Sunak has been utterly humiliated. On the day he was forced to accept Johnson’s dodgy honours list to shore up his position, his predecessor has stuck two fingers up at him and reminded everyone that Sunak was unable to take action for fear of a leadership challenge.
“This sordid Tory scandal is yet another reminder of how broken and corrupt the Westminster system is - and why it is essential that Scotland becomes an independent country, so we can escape Westminster control and get rid of unelected Tory governments for good.”
Ex-PM launches all-out assault on Sunak amid fresh leadership bid speculation
Boris Johnson used his resignation statement to launch an all-out assault on Rishi Sunak, saying he was leaving parliament – but added that this was “for now”. Jon Stone reports:
Extraordinary career of former prime minister
He was the London mayor who basked in the glory of the 2012 Olympics, before leading the Conservatives to a landmark election victory on the back of his promise to “get Brexit done”. Joe Sommerlad looks back at Mr Johnson’s colourful career:
Johnson treated disgracefully, says ally
Sir Michael Fabricant, who received a knighthood in Boris Johnson’s long-awaited resignation honours list, said the former prime minister had been the subject of “disgraceful treatment”.
He tweeted: “Disgraceful treatment of a political leader who has made world history.”
I’m victim of witch-hunt, claims ex-PM
Boris Johnson has claimed he is the victim of a partygate and Brexit witch-hunt:
Resignation statement in full
Mr Johnson’s resignation statement begins: “I have received a letter from the Privileges Committee making it clear - much to my amazement - that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of parliament.” Read the statement in full:
Tories face uphill battle to hold on to Uxbridge seat
The Conservatives are likely to face a tough battle to hold on to Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat at a by-election.
Mr Johnson held his seat with a majority of 7,200 votes at the 2019 contest, with Labour his closest rival.
It was the second by-election triggered today following former culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ decision to quit the Commons immediately, rather than wait until the next election.
The Privileges Committee has been investigating whether Mr Johnson misled MPs when he assured them that Covid rules were followed in No 10 following allegations of lockdown-busting parties.
