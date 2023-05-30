✕ Close Boris Johnson refuses to say who is trying to ‘stitch him up’ over lockdown rule breaking

Downing Street has denied the row over the disclosure of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the Covid inquiry is a “cover-up”.

Responding to criticism from former head of the civil service Lord Kerslake, and asked whether there was a “cover up”, Rishi Sunkak’s official spokesman said: “No. We want to learn the lessons about the actions of the state during the pandemic, we want that to be done rigorously and candidly.”

No 10 has said there is no requirement to retain every WhatsApp message after the Cabinet Office told the inquiry it does not hold all of the messages requested surrounding Mr Johnson.

The government has also said it does not have Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages or notebooks as a legal battle hangs over the former prime minister.

The deadline to hand over the evidence has now been extended until Thursday afternoon before the government faces being dragged to court by its own Covid-19 inquiry.