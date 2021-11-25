✕ Close Boris Johnson ‘shocked, appalled and deeply saddened’ by migrant deaths

Boris Johnson is urging his French counterpart to agree to joint police patrols along the French Channel coast in the wake of a migrant boat capsizing on Wednesday evening, killing 27 people – three children, seven women and 17 men.

The PM spoke to Emmanuel Macron last night about the worst incident of its kind since the current Channel migrant crisis began, with immigration compliance minister Tom Pursglove confirming Mr Johnson had renewed a previous offer to send UK police and Border Force officers to mount coordinated patrols with France. Mr Macron has resisted the suggestion before, though, citing concerns about national sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Maya Konforti, secretary general of the French humanitarian organisation l’Auberge des Migrants, described the incident as a “catastrophe”. Speaking to French TV channel BFMTV this morning, she said the NGO “were sure this would happen one day” but stressed the number of deaths was the real concern.

“When it’s one or two people it’s manageable, but with [this many] people, we don’t know how we’re going to do it,” she said. “It will be very, very complicated and it will also be very, very expensive.”

