Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chinese state intelligence targets the UK “prolifically and aggressively” in a way that poses a “challenge” for British intelligence agencies, parliament’s spy agency watchdog has said.

A new and wide-ranging report by senior MPs on the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) is scathing about the government’s “completely inadequate” response to the threat posed by China.

It also raises concerns about China’s “coercive” influence in UK universities and the country’s intention to become a “permanent and significant player” in the civil nuclear energy industry.

The report published on Thursday said the UK is of “significant interest to China when it comes to espionage and interference” – placing the country “just below China’s top priority targets”.

It said: “China’s state intelligence apparatus – almost certainly the largest in the world with hundreds of thousands of civil intelligence officers.... targets the UK and its interests prolifically and aggressively, and presents a challenge for our agencies to cover.”

Chaired by Tory MP Sir Julian Lewis, the nine-member committee scrutinises the work of the UK’s intelligence agencies including MI5, MI6 and GCHQ. The report was approved by Rishi Sunak before release, and comes amid ongoing tensions between the UK and the Asian power.

The Sunak government has characterised the growing influence of China as an “epoch-defining challenge” but some backbench MPs – including former PM Liz Truss – have pushed for a more hawkish approach to Beijing.

The report said the government’s approach for dealing with the security threat posed by China is “completely inadequate” – with too much focus on short-term economics rather than long-term risks.

Rishi Sunak is under pressure from his own MPs to toughen China stance (PA Wire)

From academia, which was a “rich feeding ground” for China to exert political sway, to an over-reliance on Chinese technology, the government had placed too much emphasis on investment over potential security harms, its report said.

Senior Tory Bob Seely, a leading China hawk, told The Independent: “It basically substantiates everything China-sceptics have been saying. There is a battle of values in the 21st century, between open societies like our own and closed societies like China.”

MPs raise particular concerns about Chinese influence in UK universities – saying the government has shown “very little interest” in warnings from academics.

The report warned that China “exerts influence over institutions by leveraging fees and funding, over individual UK academics through inducements and intimidation, over Chinese students by monitoring and controlling, and over think thanks through coercion”.

China has exited the Sizewell C nuclear plant project in Suffolk (PA Archive)

The report also said it was “unacceptable” for the government to be considering any Chinese involvement in the UK’s civil nuclear industry.

China General Nuclear last year exited the Sizewell C nuclear power plant project in Suffolk. But MPs said serious questions remain for ministers about future projects.

“The government would be naive to assume that allowing Chinese companies to exert influence over the UK’s civil nuclear and energy sectors is not ceding control to the Chinese Communist Party,” the report said.

Liz Truss has warned the Cold War with China has already begun (PA Wire)

The report found that state-owned and non-state-owned companies – as well as academic, cultural establishments and ordinary Chinese citizens – are “co-opted” into espionage and interference operations.

“The UK is now playing catch-up and the whole of government has its work cut out to understand and counter the threat from China,” the report said. “The UK is severely handicapped by the short-termist approach currently being taken.”

It comes as it also emerged that the UK sent nearly £50m to China in aid last year, as a watchdog complained of “insufficient transparency” in how money is spent.

A new report by the Independent Commission for Aid Impact found that aid to China was around £48m in 2021/22 – a fall from just over £80m in 2019.

But Sir Hugh Bayley, who led the latest review, warned that while UK aid to China has fallen rapidly, taxpayers “are still not being told clearly how much aid will continue and what it will be spent on”.

He added: “Average incomes in China will soon be too high for the country to continue to receive foreign aid and there appears to be no clear government strategy for how to manage this.”