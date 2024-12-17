China warns UK ‘to stop creating trouble’ amid row over alleged spy linked to Prince Andrew
Alleged spy Yang Tengbo became a close confidant of the Duke of York and met two former prime ministers
China has accused the UK of “creating trouble” over the Prince Andrew spy row, saying Britain should "stop anti-China political manipulations".
A spokesperson for the country’s embassy in the UK also claimed that "anti-China clamours made by a handful of UK MPs" have "revealed their twisted mentality towards China" and accused them of trying to "smear China" and "undermine normal personnel exchanges” between the two countries.
Last week Prince Andrew’s connections to the alleged spy became the latest scandal to engulf the Duke of York, after the man was barred from the UK because he was judged likely to pose a threat to national security.
On Sunday home secretary Yvette Cooper claimed the government’s approach was “complex” because Britain needed economic cooperation with China – even as she warned the communist state the UK would take a “very strong approach” to national security.
But former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith accused a “weak” Labour government of not wanting to be seen to criticise China.
In a statement, the Chinese embassy added: "We always believe that a sound and stable China-UK relationship is not a one-sided favour but what meets the common interests of both sides.
"The UK side must have a right perception of China, see the historical trend clearly, and handle its relations with China on the basis of mutual respect, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit.
"We urge the UK side to immediately stop creating trouble, stop anti-China political manipulations, and stop undermining normal personnel exchanges between China and the UK."
More follows on this breaking news story....
