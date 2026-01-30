UK-China latest: Starmer says Beijing will lift sanctions on British MPs immediately
PM met Chinese president on Thursday as he made case for ‘more sophisticated’ relationship between two nations
China has agreed to lift sanctions on British MPs and peers with immediate effect, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
The prime minister insisted he had been “duty-bound” to raise the issue which had been “a cause of concern in Parliament” for some time.
The UK imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and a state-run organisation involved in human rights abuses in Xinjiang province, including against the Uyghur Muslim minority. In response, in 2021, Beijing imposed sanctions on senior politicians including former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and former security minister Tom Tugendhat.
Sanctioned politicians have said they would rather remain under sanction indefinitely than have their status used as a bargaining chip to justify lifting British sanctions on officials linked to human rights abuses against Uyghur people.
The deal is the latest to come out of the prime minister’s trip to China after Donald Trump warned it would be “dangerous” for Britain to do business with China. UK officials have insisted the US president was aware of Sir Keir’s trip and objectives ahead of the visit.
Trade minister Sir Chris Bryant told BBC Breakfast that it would be “absolutely bonkers” for the UK not to engage with China.
Britain will not be lifting sanctions on Chinese officials in exchange
It is understood that Britain will not be lifting restrictions in exchange as Sir Keir Starmer revealed that sanctions had been lifted on MPs and peers.
The UK imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and a state-run organisation involved in human rights abuses in Xinjiang province, including against the Uighur Muslim minority.
The Chinese foreign ministry said: “The two sides agreed in principle to resume normal exchanges between the legislatures of the two countries.
“China welcomes British parliamentarians who have the willingness to visit China more and experience the real China.”
Sir Keir: Sanctioned MPs has been 'a cause of concern for some time'
Sir Keir revealed the sanctions on MPs and peers had been lifted during a series of broadcast interviews in Shanghai, saying he had been “duty-bound” to raise the issue.
He told ITV News: “This has been a cause of concern in Parliament and for parliamentarians for some time and that is why I raised it on this visit.
“And the response from the Chinese is that the restrictions no longer apply and President Xi has told me that that means that all parliamentarians are welcome to visit.
“That underscores the point I’ve been making all along, which is if you engage, if you come and visit and have that leader-to-leader dialogue, you can not only take the opportunities which we have been taking, but also resolve some of the more difficult issues between our two countries.”
British politicians sanctioned by China refuse to be 'bargaining chip' for Sir Keir's negotiations with Beijing
British MPs and peers sanctioned by China have said their position should not be used as a “bargaining chip” in Sir Keir Starmer’s negotiations with Beijing.
The UK imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and a state-run organisation involved in human rights abuses in Xinjiang province, including against the Uyghur Muslim minority.
In response, in 2021, Beijing imposed sanctions on senior politicians including former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith; former security minister Tom Tugendhat; Commons deputy speaker Nus Ghani; Tory MP Neil O’Brien; former MP Tim Loughton; and peers Lord Alton of Liverpool, and Baroness Kennedy of the Shaws.
In a joint statement, they said: “In response to rumours that Beijing is considering lifting sanctions on us in exchange for diplomatic and economic concessions, we wish to make our position unequivocally clear: we would rather remain under sanction indefinitely than have our status used as a bargaining chip to justify lifting British sanctions on those officials responsible for the genocide in Xinjiang.
“We would reject any deal that prioritises our personal convenience over the pursuit of justice for the Uyghur people.
“We stand in total solidarity with our families, former colleagues, and the civil society organisations who remain targeted by the People’s Republic of China.
“We will not accept any reprieve that applies only to sitting lawmakers while others, including civil society organisations, remain sanctioned.”
Breaking: China to lift sanctions on British MPs and peers
China has agreed to lift sanctions on British MPs and peers with immediate effect, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
It comes as sanctioned politicians said they would rather main under sanction indefinitely than have their status used as a bargaining chip to justify lifting British sanctions on officials linked to human rights abuses against Uyghur people.
Issues Keir Starmer hopes to raise with the Chinese delegation
Jimmy Lai and Hong Kong: 78-year-old British national Mr Lai remains behind bars. The media mogul was an influential voice in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement and has been detained for more than five years under the territory’s national security law. The PM has said he raised the case with Xi Jinping, but no movement appears to have been made on his release.
The Uyghurs: The Muslim ethnic group from China’s north west Xinjiang province have reportedly suffered various human rights abuses at the hands of the Chinese government. Sir Keir said the Uyghurs were part of the “respectful discussion” on areas of disagreement he had with President Xi.
Security concerns: The No 10 delegation is not taking any chances when it comes to security. In a sign there are still concerns about potential Chinese state espionage, all are reported to have taken temporary “burner” phones with them on the trip, to avoid their technology being hacked by the Chinese authorities.
Starmer secures visa-free travel deal for Britons visiting China
Starmer secures visa-free travel deal for Britons visiting China
Farage claims Brits shouldn't do trade deals with Beijing until Jimmy Lai is free
Nigel Farage said he was “very nervous” about China’s activity when asked if he agreed with US President Donald Trump’s remarks.
The Reform UK leader added that Britain should not be doing any trade deals with China until Jimmy Lai is freed.
Asked whether he agreed with Mr Trump, Mr Farage told broadcasters: “Oh I’m very nervous, I’m very, very nervous about the extent to which China has effectively spied on us, stolen many of our industrial secrets.
“I’m worried about the extent to which they’ve infiltrated using money British universities. We must be cautious about the relationship.”
He added that Sir Keir Starmer’s trip showed his mindset is “where we were 10 years ago” and “everything’s changed in that last decade, Keir Starmer hasn’t”.Asked whether he would reverse the agreements Sir Keir has made on his trip, the Reform UK leader said: “I don’t think we should be doing any trade deals until a British citizen, Jimmy Lai, is let out of prison.”
He added: “It is the job of the British Government to stand up and defend (UK citizens).”
What has the UK got out of China visit so far?
- Whisky tariffs: Chinese tariffs on Scotch whisky are to be cut from 10 per cent to 5 per cent – a deal the UK Government said would be worth £250 million to the UK’s economy over the next five years.Visa-free travel: Britons visiting China for less than 30 days will no longer need a visa. It will apply to those travelling to China for business and as tourists, and brings the rules for UK visitors in line with those from 50 other countries including France and Germany.
- Services: Clearer rules and better market access for the UK’s services sector, including financial legal, administration and retail services, have been agreed. China and the UK also agreed to conduct a “feasibility study” towards a binding services deal.
- Small boats: Chinese and UK authorities for the first time will work together and share information aimed at disrupting small boats crossings. Some 60 per cent of the boats which crossed the Channel last year had motors made in China. The agreement will prevent these, as well as dinghies made in China, ending up in the hands of people smugglers.
- Establishing closer relations: Both countries have agreed to work more closely on environmental issues, to resume a “high level security dialogue”, to a host of technical trade arrangements, and closer parliamentary ties.
- Business deals: A delegation of 54 representatives of British businesses and cultural institutions have joined Sir Keir on the trip with a view to make deals with their Chinese counterparts. To that end, Octopus Energy has brokered access to China’s clean energy market, using its British tech.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks