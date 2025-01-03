Former Conservative MP Marco Longhi defects to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has secured the defection of a second former Conservative MP in as many months after Marco Longhi announced he was joining the party.

His move is another blow to new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, just weeks after a former Conservative minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns also switched sides.

In a caustic parting shot, Mr Longhi said that “the party of Churchill and Thatcher has transformed into something unrecognisable”.

Marco Longhi ( UK Parliament )

In his statement announcing his defection, the politician, who served as the MP for Dudley North from 2019 to 2024, said: “As a long-standing member of the Conservative Party, I have always remained loyal to my principles and values, but above all, my dedication to you—the people—has always driven my political career.”

He said his decision was about “restoring our national identity and prioritizing the needs of our citizens over political correctness and elitist agendas.

“The Conservative Party I once identified with—the party of Churchill and Thatcher—has transformed into something unrecognizable, captured by a left-wing influence that masquerades as conservatism at election time while prioritizing the wishes of an elite few when in power. In recent years it has repeatedly betrayed your trust and Labour have never earned that trust in the first place.”

He said he would not be part of what he described as a ‘uniparty drift’ towards an ever more left-wing agenda.

And he suggested he planned to stand for election again, saying if he was fortunate enough to represent voters again “I will not shy away from the hard truths and necessary actions”.

In November Mr Farage revealed he had been in talks with other Tory MPs about joining Reform but denied he was chasing them.

He said: “This is not designed to be an alternative Conservative Party. This is a completely different, fresh political movement.”

