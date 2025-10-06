Politics latest: Tories bid to counter Farage with threat to strip migrants of right to claim benefits
The shadow chancellor is set to unveil proposals to slash £47 billion of government spending in a bid to counter Reform UK.
Sir Mel Stride will use his speech at the conference in Manchester on Monday to set out a plan to cut welfare, foreign aid and the civil service spending if his party wins the next election.
Among the plans to be announced is a £23 billion cut to the welfare bill, replacing payments to people with “low-level” mental health conditions with treatment and barring non-citizens from claiming support.
If implemented today, the policy would prevent around 470,000 people — about 6 per cent of the UK’s eight million universal credit claimants — from receiving the benefit.
The same restrictions would apply to disability benefits and the carer’s allowance, though access to pensions and public services would remain unchanged.
EU citizens with settled status under the Brexit agreement with Brussels would be exempt.
It follows an opening speech from Kemi Badenoch in which she pledged that “economic responsibility” would “run through this conference like the words in a stick of Blackpool rock” in an attempt to distance the Conservatives from ex-prime minister Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget, which spooked financial markets.
Stride defends benefit cuts for non-citizens
The shadow chancellor has suggested that foreigners who could not claim welfare under Tory plans to restrict benefits to UK citizens could instead go home or “work longer”.
“Well, they’ve come from other parts of the world and they would have an option to return to those other parts of the world,” Sir Mel Stride told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme when asked what those people would be expected to do.
He added: “I can’t speak to everybody’s individual circumstances. There are some that it wouldn’t necessarily impact them, this change.
“There are some that it would impact them.
“It’s some that will be able to adjust their working arrangements, or perhaps work longer, or whatever it may be as a response to this.
“The point that I think is important is that UK citizenship should mean something.
“I think when it comes to the benefits system, I think most people in this country feel that it’s right and proper that it is there for UK citizens.”
Kemi promises economic responsibility as party tries to shake off Liz Truss' legacy
Kemi Badenoch used her opening speech of the Conservative Party conference to try to shake off Liz Truss’ legacy of economic disaster.
In her speech on Manchester on Monday, Mrs Badenoch stressed her party’s commitment to economic responsibility, saying it had “learnt” from Liz Truss’s mini-budget.
She said: “Economic responsibility is the hallmark of the Conservative approach and today it is right back at the heart of everything we stand for.
“We may be in Manchester, but the theme of economic responsibility will run through this conference like the words in a stick of Blackpool rock.”
EU nationals still to be able to receive welfare under proposals
EU nationals would still be able to get welfare payments under Tory plans to restrict them to British citizens, shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride has said.
He was asked if he would have to redo the Brexit deal to exclude them from the restrictions under plans to cut spending if the Conservatives came back into government that he is due to set out today.
Sir Mel told Times Radio: “The figures that we’ve come forward today, and the policy we have today, excludes EU nationals, so that they are exempt from that situation by virtue of the very point that you’ve raised, that we have arrangements with the EU to that effect.”
Asked if he was looking to change that, he said: “We do not envisage doing that. This would be for those that are outside of that group, who are on indefinite leave to remain or limited leave to remain.”
Mel Stride: Tories to be 'grown up party of fiscal responsibility'
The Conservatives will be the “grown-up” party of fiscal responsibility, shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride has said ahead of his speech to Tory conference.
He told Sky News: “For far too long, our country has been living beyond its means.
“We’ve got a huge amount of debt, huge servicing costs on that debt and a trajectory for our economy that, I’m afraid, is unsustainable.
“Whilst the other parties are either busy messing the economy up, which is what Labour is doing, or fantasy economics from Reform, we have to be that grown-up party that sets out its stall around fiscal responsibility.”
Tories threaten to strip migrants of right to claim benefits
The shadow chancellor is set to unveil proposals to bar non-UK citizens from claiming benefits if the Conservative Party wins power.
Among the plans to be announced on Monday is a £23 billion cut to the welfare bill, replacing payments to people with “low level” mental health conditions with treatment and barring non-citizens from claiming support.
If implemented today, the policy would prevent around 470,000 people — about 6% of the UK’s eight million universal credit claimants — from receiving the benefit.
The same restrictions would apply to disability benefits and the carer’s allowance, though access to pensions and public services would remain unchanged.
EU citizens with settled status under the Brexit agreement with Brussels would be exempt.
