Tories promise young people a £5,000 ‘first job bonus’ and defend overseas aid spending cuts: Politics live
Shadow chancellor set out plan for cuts if party wins next election
The shadow chancellor has pledged to offer young people a £5,000 “first job bonus” as he sought to position the Tories as the party of “fiscal responsibility”.
Sir Mel Stride used his speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester to promise a tax-rebate for first time buyers if the Tories win the next general election.
“So we will introduce something called the first job bonus,” Sir Mel said to a half-empty hall on Monday.
“When someone takes their first job, the first £5,000 pounds they pay in national insurance won’t go to the taxman. It will go towards a deposit on their first home, or it will go towards savings for their later life.”
The shadow chancellor also unveiled proposals to slash £47 billion of government spending if the party win power, including cuts to welfare, foreign aid and the Civil Service.
He also promised to abolish business rates for high street shops and pubs if they win the next election.
The pledge to cut aid spending has prompted an outcry from development organisations, with Romilly Greenhill, chief executive of aid coalition Bond, saying it would be “an epic act of self-harm”.
Watch: Mel Stride gives fiery speech at Tory party conference as he pledges to abolish business rates
Farmers protest inside Tory conference
Farmers protesting the Labour government have gathered inside the conference as Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Victoria Atkins gives a speech.
Holding signs saying “Keir Stamer: Farmer Harmer” and “Your countryside Your future,” the group demonstrated against Labour’s changes to inheritance tax that will see inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m taxed at a rate of 20 per cent from April 2026.
Jenrick-led Tory party could merge with Reform UK post-election, top Farage aide says
A Tory party with Robert Jenrick at the helm could merge with Reform UK after the next election, one of Nigel Farage’s top aides has suggested.
Gawain Towler, who began working for Mr Farage as a UKIP press officer in 2004 and sits on the Reform governing board, said Mr Jenrick and a handful of remaining Tory MPs would abandon the Conservative Party in favour of Reform.
Archie Mitchell has the full story below...
James Cleverly: ‘NIMBY is not an unreasonable position’
Political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports...
James Cleverly has backed NIMBYs (not in my backyard) who oppose development and have been blamed for Britain’s housing shortage and creaking transport infrastructure.
The shadow housing secretary said it is not an unreasonable or illogical position to hold and that people are simply “protecting what they have bought”.
He said: “NIMBY is not an illogical position, and it's not even it's not an unreasonable position.
“If you've worked hard… and you've bought something, perhaps you've bought a view. Perhaps you've bought you into living somewhere in green space. Perhaps that's what you you saved up, you worked through your life, and you've moved into your forever home, which was, which was the home you chose because of all these things. And then suddenly someone comes along and fundamentally changes what it is you have bought and paid for, and your perception is you're getting nothing in recompense.
“Saying not in my backyard is an entirely logical position.”
Labour criticise Tory business rates pledge
Labour have hit back at the Conservative Party’s pledge to abolish business rates for shops and pubs.
A Labour spokesperson said the promise made by the shadow chancellor on Monday did not specify how the Tories would fund it.
“Mel Stride’s supposed savings plan has already fallen apart hours after being announced,” Labour said.
“The Conservatives claimed they would state how they’d pay for their policies, yet made a multibillion-pound pledge to abolish business rates without saying how they’d fund it.
“It’s the same old Tories with the same old policies.
“They didn’t work then and you can’t trust them now.”
The shadow chancellor has pledged to offer young people a £5,000 “first job bonus”.
Those starting their first full-time position would receive a £5,000 national insurance rebate to put towards buying a home, Sir Mel Stride announced.
“So we will introduce something called the first job bonus,” he said.
“When someone takes their first job, the first £5,000 pounds they pay in national insurance won’t go to the taxman.
“It will go towards a deposit on their first home, or it will go towards savings for their later life.
“For a working couple, that means £10,000 pounds, helping them buy a home, build a family, save for the future.
“That is the Conservative dream, a dream that built my life.”
Shadow energy secretary vows to scrap green pledges
The shadow energy secretary has vowed to scrap a number of green pledges if the Conservatives win power.
Claire Coutinho said a future Tory government would scrap Great British Energy if it wins the next election.
Ms Coutinho told members it was a “vanity project that won’t cut bills” from Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.
She also said the party would scrap the ban on new oil and gas licences, reverse the energy profits levy and start drilling in the North Sea again.
You know you’re in trouble when Steve Bray doesn’t show up
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports from Manchester:
It is almost impossible to work in politics without being familiar with the antics of Steve Bray, the die-hard anti-Brexit protester who blasts politically-themed remixes of popular hits outside parliament every Wednesday.
He is not shy to travel either, and is a staple of the Conservative and Labour conferences each year.
But he is nowhere to be seen at the Tory gathering in Manchester, in a sign of just how irrelevant the party has become.
Mr Bray was hard at work singing about Brexit, Sir Keir Starmer and the Conservatives as Labour gathered in Liverpool last week.
It is not just Mr Bray, there are usually scores of different protesters hanging out outside the Tory conference, but none to be seen this year.
A shadow minister lamented to The Independent that “something is missing” this year, adding that even the protesters have not bothered to show up.
Tory baby grows and teddy bears on sale at conference
In between speeches and fringe events, those at the Tory conference may be looking to do some shopping.
Among the merchandise on offer includes some vintage-style Conservative prints, tea towels and “future prime minister” teddy bears and baby grows.
Tories promise to abolish business rates for high street shops and pubs
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports from Manchester:
The Conservative Party has promised to abolish business rates for high street shops and pubs if they win the next election, with the shadow chancellor promising to fund the pledge by "getting public spending under control".
Speaking on the main stage of the party conference in Manchester, Sir Mel Stride said: “Under Labour, many have seen their business rates double. We need to get business rates down. In fact, we need to go further – much, much further.
“So, today I can announce that as a direct result of getting public spending under control, a future Conservative government will completely abolish business rates for shops and pubs on our high streets."
“End of. End of, finished, gone", he added.
