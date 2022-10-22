Blow for Boris Johnson as leading Brexiteer endorses Sunak for prime minister
David Frost warns of return to ‘chaos and confusion’ of last year
In a significant blow to Boris Johnson’s hopes of becoming prime minister the architect of his Brexit withdrawal deal has come out in support of Rishi Sunak in the race for the Conservative leadership.
David Frost said that the Tories must “move on” following the resignation of Liz Truss as PM, warning that a return to Mr Johnson’s leadership would risk “repeating the chaos and confusion of the last year”.
Although he is unable to nominate Mr Sunak, as he is not an MP, Lord Frost’s endorsement could be highly influential in determining which way MPs and party members cast their votes.
He has become a totemic figure among Brexiteers since serving as Mr Johnson’s chief negotiator for exiting the European Union.
He quit in December last year, in part because he felt Mr Johnson was failing to deliver on what he believed to be the benefits of Brexit.
Writing on Twitter, Lord Frost said: “Boris Johnson will always be a hero for delivering Brexit.
“But we must move on. It is simply not right to risk repeating the chaos and confusion of the last year.
“The Tory Party must get behind a capable leader who can deliver a Conservative programme. That is Rishi Sunak.”
He added: “As I wrote in July, Rishi would be a very able prime minister. He understands the issues, can work the machine, and is a decent guy to boot.
“He would mark a big change in ‘feel’ from the Boris years. That’s what we now need. Let’s get behind Rishi.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies