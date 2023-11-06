Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has voiced ‘grave concerns’ over the scheduling of a pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden has denied that rape allegations were “covered up” while he was running the party.

The former Tory chairman said the Conservative Party takes any claims of sexual offences “exceptionally seriously” and that complainants should “go to the police”.

It comes after reports that that Sir Jake Berry, also a former Tory Party chairman, told police that an internal “failure” to act on allegations of rape allowed an unnamed MP to “continue to offend”.

According to a copy of a letter obtained by the Mail On Sunday, Sir Jake said he found out about a number of suspected assaults when he discovered the Tories had covered the cost of treatment for one of the alleged victims at a hospital.

He told the BBC on Sunday that he does not “recognise in any form the idea that we covered up”, saying the party takes the claims “exceptionally seriously”.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said she could not “comment on the specifics of the case” and did not think it was right for “politicians to provide a running commentary” on such serious claims.