UK politics – live: Tory MP rape claims were not covered up, Oliver Dowden says
The former Tory chairman said the Conservative Party takes any claims of sexual offences “exceptionally seriously”
Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden has denied that rape allegations were “covered up” while he was running the party.
The former Tory chairman said the Conservative Party takes any claims of sexual offences “exceptionally seriously” and that complainants should “go to the police”.
It comes after reports that that Sir Jake Berry, also a former Tory Party chairman, told police that an internal “failure” to act on allegations of rape allowed an unnamed MP to “continue to offend”.
According to a copy of a letter obtained by the Mail On Sunday, Sir Jake said he found out about a number of suspected assaults when he discovered the Tories had covered the cost of treatment for one of the alleged victims at a hospital.
He told the BBC on Sunday that he does not “recognise in any form the idea that we covered up”, saying the party takes the claims “exceptionally seriously”.
Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said she could not “comment on the specifics of the case” and did not think it was right for “politicians to provide a running commentary” on such serious claims.
Sunak says police have support for ‘clamp down’ on criminality at Pro-Palestine protest
Rishi Sunak said that Metropolitan Police have ministers’ “absolute and total backing” to tackle criminality, ahead of a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday.
It comes amid concerns by some that the pro-Palestinian march in London will go ahead on Armistice Day.Speaking to broadcasters on Monday, the PM said: “Remembrance Day is a time for national reflection … I want to make sure police have our absolute and total backing to clamp down on any acts of criminality, but also to ensure public order.”
He said that home secretary Suella Braverman would be holding a meeting to discuss the issue on Monday.
Mr Sunak also welcomed the fact 100 British nationals have been able to leave Gaza in recent days, as he explained why he backed a humanitarian pause – but not a ceasefire.“We have been very clear and consistent that we support humanitarian pauses, which are there specifically to allow aid to get into Gaza and hostages and foreign nationals to come out.”
Tory peer: ‘Conservatives have a problem with bullying and sexual misconduct’
A Conservative peer has said the Tory party has “a problem” dealing with allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct.
Baroness Warsi told Times Radio the Conservatives have long “failed” to respond to and support victims.
She said: “I think it does have a problem...Whether it’s bullying, whether it’s allegations of racism and now allegations of sexual misconduct, the party for years and years has simply failed to deal with responding to victims appropriately in all of those areas. And I really hope, rather than just batting this away again, that the party take a long, hard look at itself.”
And she described a “rot” at the heart of the Conservative party, adding: “We cannot be the party of government which governs in this country more than any other political party and still have this rot at the heart of us, whether that’s racism, whether that’s bullying, whether that’s sexual misconduct. We need to be above these matters and we need to see when they come to light, deal with them quickly and coherently, and make sure that all people feel protected within our party.”
Sunak says Tory MP rape allegation complainant should ‘go to the police’
Rishi Sunak has described allegations that a Tory MP committed a series of rapes as “very serious” as he urged anyone with evidence of criminal acts to talk to the police.
The PM has been urged to launch an investigation into claims the Conservatives failed to properly deal with allegations of rape against one of its MPs.
It comes after it was reported that Sir Jake Berry, a former Tory chairman, told police that an internal “failure” to act on allegations of rape allowed an unnamed MP to “continue to offend”.
PM under pressure to launch investigation into claim Tories failed to deal with allegations
NHS patients hit by ‘severe drug shortages’ due to Brexit red tape
NHS patients face a “very worrying” risk due to “severe delays” in drugs supplies caused by Brexit red tape, experts have warned.
Vital antibiotics, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs are among those in desperately short supply this winter – with the NHS forced to pay over the odds to get drugs into Britain.
Leading British health experts backing a new report on post-Brexit problems in the health service, which has been shared with The Independent, have also highlighted recent problems obtaining antidepressants and medication for high blood pressure.
Exclusive: Patients put at risk as crisis hits supplies of vital antibiotics, HRT and anti-depressants
Allegations a Tory MP committed a series of rapes is ‘very serious’, says PM
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has described allegations that a Tory MP committed a series of rapes as “very serious”.
He urged anyone with evidence of criminal acts to talk to the police.
Speaking on a visit to Bacton Gas Terminal in Norfolk, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “These are very serious, anonymous allegations.
“It may be that they allude to something that is already the subject of a live police investigation, so I hope you understand it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on that further specifically.
“More broadly the Conservative Party has robust independent complaint procedures in place, but I would say to anybody who has information or evidence about any criminal acts to of course talk to police, that’s the right course of action.”
Deputy prime minister denies cover-up of rape allegation against Tory MP
The deputy prime minister has denied that the Conservatives covered up a rape allegation against one of their own MPs.
Oliver Dowden insisted the Tory party has a “zero tolerance” approach to sexual misconduct after claims allegations of rape against an MP were not properly handled, potentially allowing them to continue to offend.
But he said he could not “say for certain” that his party did not pay an alleged victim’s private hospital fees.
And the former party chair, who stood down from the role in June 2022, urged anyone with concerns to take them to the police.
His comments came after it emerged that former party chair Sir Jake Berry wrote to police amid concerns over how the allegations of rape were dealt with, according to a letter published in The Mail on Sunday.
Oliver Dowden also said he could not say ‘for certain’ that an alleged victim’s private hospital fees were not paid by the Conservative Party
