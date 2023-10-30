✕ Close Related video: David Cameron heckled at Covid inquiry

Lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street are back in the spotlight this week as several of Boris Johson’s former aides appear before the Covid inquiry.

Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s then principal private secretary who was dubbed “Party Marty” after inviting staff to a bring your own booze garden party, will give evidence on Monday morning.

Dominic Cummings, who served as the former prime minister’s chief of staff is up later in the week. Lee Cain, Mr Johnson’s former communications chief, is also up on Monday, as is Imran Shafi, former private secretary.

All Mr Johnson’s former aides will be grilled over decision-making in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Ahead of the blockbuster week, former chancellor George Osborne claimed Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings sent “disgusting and misogynistic” WhatsApps that will be revealed.

And Britain’s former second most senior civil servant Helen MacNamara is set to tell the inquiry Mr Johnson did not like attending Cobra meetings in the pandemic as he did not want to leave his study.