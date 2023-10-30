Covid inquiry live: Downing Street parties in spotlight as Boris Johnson faces more revelations
Several top aides, including Johnson’s former chief of staff Dominic Cummings, to give evidence this week
Lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street are back in the spotlight this week as several of Boris Johson’s former aides appear before the Covid inquiry.
Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s then principal private secretary who was dubbed “Party Marty” after inviting staff to a bring your own booze garden party, will give evidence on Monday morning.
Dominic Cummings, who served as the former prime minister’s chief of staff is up later in the week. Lee Cain, Mr Johnson’s former communications chief, is also up on Monday, as is Imran Shafi, former private secretary.
All Mr Johnson’s former aides will be grilled over decision-making in Downing Street during the pandemic.
Ahead of the blockbuster week, former chancellor George Osborne claimed Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings sent “disgusting and misogynistic” WhatsApps that will be revealed.
And Britain’s former second most senior civil servant Helen MacNamara is set to tell the inquiry Mr Johnson did not like attending Cobra meetings in the pandemic as he did not want to leave his study.
Imran Shafi arrives at inquiry
Imran Shafi, Boris Johnson’s former private secretary, has arrived for his appearance at the Covid inquiry.
Mr Shafi was wearing a suit and tie as he arrived at Dorland House in London this morning.
He will give evidence about decision-making at the heart of government during the pandemic.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Covid inquiry.
A host of Boris Johnson’s former top aides are due to give evidence this week.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
