Former health secretary Matt Hancock is expected to defend his performance during the pandemic as he appears before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

The former Tory MP, who now sits as an independent after losing the party whip for appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, played a key role in Britain’s pandemic approach.

His evidence is expected to take all of Thursday’s sitting hours following repeated criticism made against him by a number of other witnesses – including Dominic Cummings, who accused him of having “lied his way through” the pandemic.

The inquiry heard the country’s most senior civil servant at the time, Lord Sedwill, wanted Mr Hancock sacked to “save lives and protect the NHS”.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham also told the inquiry the former health secretary knew Tier 3 restrictions would not work when he imposed them on the city.

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock said he “has supported the inquiry throughout and will respond to all questions when he gives his evidence.”

Boris Johnson will appear before the inquiry next week.