Covid inquiry live: Matt Hancock to defend himself after accused of lying his way through pandemic
The inquiry has heard how country’s most senior civil servant at the time wanted Mr Hancock removed
Former health secretary Matt Hancock is expected to defend his performance during the pandemic as he appears before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
The former Tory MP, who now sits as an independent after losing the party whip for appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, played a key role in Britain’s pandemic approach.
His evidence is expected to take all of Thursday’s sitting hours following repeated criticism made against him by a number of other witnesses – including Dominic Cummings, who accused him of having “lied his way through” the pandemic.
The inquiry heard the country’s most senior civil servant at the time, Lord Sedwill, wanted Mr Hancock sacked to “save lives and protect the NHS”.
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham also told the inquiry the former health secretary knew Tier 3 restrictions would not work when he imposed them on the city.
A spokesperson for Mr Hancock said he “has supported the inquiry throughout and will respond to all questions when he gives his evidence.”
Boris Johnson will appear before the inquiry next week.
The Covid ‘charge sheet’ facing ex-health secretary Matt Hancock
Matt Hancock will today appear at the Covid inquiry to defend his record as health secretary during the pandemic.
Ahead of his appearance, The Independent looks at the charge sheet facing the under-fire former health secretary, who now sits as an independent after losing the party whip for appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity:
The most consistent criticism of Mr Hancock has been that he repeatedly lied or misled ministers and officials during the pandemic
Hancock accused of ‘lying his way through’ pandemic with ‘nuclear’ overconfidence
WhatsApp messages shared with the inquiry also revealed that former top Number 10 adviser Dominic Cummings repeatedly pushed Boris Johnson to fire the former minister.
At one stage, Mr Cummings claimed Mr Hancock had “lied his way through this and killed people and dozens and dozens of people have seen it”.
Helen MacNamara, who served as deputy cabinet secretary, also claimed in her evidence that Mr Hancock displayed “nuclear levels” of overconfidence and a pattern of reassuring colleagues the pandemic was being dealt with in ways that were not true.
Sir Christopher Wormald, a senior civil servant in the Department of Health, suggested it was a “very small number of people” claiming that the minister was “actually telling untruths”.
But he added that there were a lot who thought he was “overoptimistic” and “overpromised” on what could be delivered.
Mr Hancock will have an opportunity to defend himself when he gives evidence.
Matt Hancock knew Tier 3 restrictions would not work, says Andy Burnham
Earlier this week, Andy Burnham told the inquiry that Matt Hancock knew Tier 3 restrictions would not work when he imposed them on Greater Manchester.
The mayor accused the government of administering a “punishment beating” for Manchester in late 2020, following an argument over financial support for residents who were unable to work due to the restrictions.
Quoting from written evidence from Mr Hancock, Mr Burnham said: “He says in his evidence about Tier 3, ‘I was in despair that we had announced a policy that we knew would not work.’”
Labour frontbencher says Matt Hancock gives him ‘sinking feeling’
Labour shadow minister Peter Kyle has said that seeing Matt Hancock gives him a “sinking feeling” because he has “flashbacks” to being very involved in the dire situation in care homes during the pandemic.
Pictured: Matt Hancock arrives to give evidence at Covid inquiry
Matt Hancock has been pictured this morning arriving in Paddington for the Covid inquiry:
What happened yesterday at the Covid inquiry?
On another day of shocking revelations, the Covid-19 Inquiry heard yesterday that:
- Savjid Javid said Britons would have to “learn to live” with Covid, to which Boris Johnson replied, “and die with it”.
- Mr Johnson believed people were “going into hospital with Covid who don’t need it”.
- Former deputy chief medical officer Dame Jenny Harries said it would be “clinically appropriate” to discharge Covid patients from hospitals into care homes.
- Mr Javid said he was not invited to key meetings when the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was on the rise.
- Dominic Raab said he did not accept the Johnson government was a “puppet regime” run by Mr Cummings.
Mr Javid opened his testimony to the inquiry stating that “we will never fully understand the scale of the grief” of those who lost loved ones.
Evidence shown to the inquiry painted a picture of the former chancellor and health secretary as an often more cautious voice throughout the pandemic.
Dominic Cummings acted as prime minister ‘in all but name’, Sajid Javid tells Covid inquiry
Sajid Javid told the Covid inquiry yesterday that Dominic Cummings acted as prime minister in all but name and was the driving force behind key decisions during the pandemic.
The former health secretary said cabinet ministers were often excluded from decision-making and it was Mr Cummings calling the shots.
Recalling his decision to resign as chancellor in February 2020, he said he agreed with claims made by others that there was a “toxic” and “feral” culture within No 10 and said he had “not experienced that extent of dysfunction in any government before”.
He blamed the dominance of Mr Cummings, who was Mr Johnson’s top adviser, revealing: “I felt that the elected prime minister was not in charge of what was happening in his name and was largely content with Mr Cummings running the government.”
Mr Javid said that, when he stood down from his post after Mr Cummings told him to sack all his aides, he warned that the strategist had been given “a huge amount of responsibility and power” and “would not stop until he had burnt the house down”.
Cummings PM in all but name, says Javid
Former health secretary says he had ‘not experienced that extent of dysfunction in any government before’ as Cummings made key decisions
