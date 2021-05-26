Dominic Cummings said he heard Boris Johnson say let ‘bodies pile high’ instead of imposing lockdown

Dominic Cummings has said he heard Boris Johnson say he would rather see “bodies pile high” than impose another lockdown on the nation.

The former chief aide to the prime minister told the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees: “There’s been a few different versions of this, of these stories knocking around.

“There was a version of it in the Sunday Times, which was not accurate. But the version that the BBC reported was accurate.

“I heard that in the prime minister’s study. That was not in September though, that was immediately after he finally made the decision to do the lockdown on 31 October.”

