Donald Trump unsure whether Tony Blair would be ‘popular’ choice for Gaza role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has questioned whether Tony Blair would serve on a new ‘Board of Peace’ that is intended to oversee the governance of Gaza, amid ongoing criticisms of the former prime minister for his role in the Iraq War.

Sir Tony, who met the deputy chief of the Palestinian Authority on Sunday, took the UK into the controversial Iraq War in 2003 and then served as Middle East envoy for the quartet of international powers – the US, the EU, Russia and the UN – after leaving office.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump unveiled a 20-point peace plan for the Middle East, saying Sir Tony would be among a group of international leaders that will oversee a transitional governing committee for Gaza.

But asked whether he had spoken with Sir Tony about the possibility of his involvement in the peace plan, the US president told reporters: “I have, but first I want to find out that Tony would be popular with all, because I just don’t know that.

“I like Tony, I have always liked Tony. But I want to find out that he is an acceptable choice to everybody.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump said he wants to find out if Tony Blair is ‘an acceptable choice’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

His latest comments came as Hamas released all of the 20 living Israeli hostages that were being held in Gaza, sparking wild celebrations in Tel Aviv.

The news came shortly after the US president arrived in Israel to a hero’s welcome, declaring that the “war is over” and “every country is dancing in the streets”.

Mr Trump will greet the families of the hostages in Jerusalem and address the Israeli parliament before flying to a “peace summit” in Egypt's Sharm-el Sheikh, where his peace deal will be signed.

When Sir Tony’s involvement in the peace plan was first revealed, cabinet minister Wes Streeting admitted that it would “raise eyebrows”.

open image in gallery Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair is said to be poised to join a ‘Board of Peace’ supervising the governance of Gaza (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Now I know there’ll be some people who look at Tony Blair and his legacy in Iraq and will raise eyebrows to say the least about whether he’s the right man to be involved in this.

“And I say that as someone myself who opposed the Iraq War”, the health secretary said.

“Tony Blair also had an incredible legacy in Northern Ireland of bringing together sworn enemies to build a peace that has lasted.

“So if he can bring that skill set to bear in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with the support of Israelis, Palestinians and other regional powers, then so much the better.”

Meanwhile, Sanam Vakil, director of Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa Programme, said Sir Tony’s reputation was much more criticised in the UK than abroad and that he was largely respected among Middle East policymakers.

“The history and complicity of his role in the Iraq War raises the most serious red flags but I frankly don’t think that that is going to stop any potential Blair involvement in this deal,” she said.

“Because he’s been instrumental in trying to develop it, bring on board support from around the region.

“He’s got trusted relationships across the Middle East and in the White House, and so it’s hard to imagine that in this case, the concerns that the public might have… about his past and his history and his reputation will get in the way.”