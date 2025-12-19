Ministers ‘pretty confident’ visa details not compromised in Foreign Office hack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers are “pretty confident” that visa applicants’ details have not been compromised in a hack of Foreign Office data, allegedly by a Chinese group.

It comes amid fears that thousands of confidential documents and data had been retrieved in a data breach two months ago, with reports claiming that a Beijing-linked cyber gang targeted government servers and had accessed information relating to visa details.

Sources told The Sun that the Storm 1849 group was responsible for the hack in October, a Chinese organisation that was named publicly in March 2024 in connection with cyber attacks on MPs and the Electoral Commission.

Sir Chris Bryant told Times Radio there had been a hack ( BBC Breakfast )

The newspaper reported “thousands” of confidential documents and data had been retrieved in the data breach.

Business minister Sir Chris Bryant admitted that there “certainly has been a hack”, but he refused to say whether a Chinese-linked group was behind it, claiming that the wider reports were not completely true.

Speaking to Times Radio, Sir Chris said: “I’m actually going to take some of the details that you’ve just put out there off the table, because I’m not sure that they’re necessarily accurate.

“You just referred to potentially affecting thousands of visas. We are very confident that in the investigation that we’ve done so far, that nobody, no individual, will have been harmed or compromised by what has happened.

“There certainly has been a hack, I can say that, I’m not able to say whether it is directly related to Chinese operatives or indeed the Chinese state.”

He added: “We’ve been engaged in an investigation since October, just as with (Jaguar Land Rover) and M&S, and the British Library and a whole series of other cyber attacks, it does take some time to get to the bottom of precisely what has happened.”

The latest reports come amid ongoing disquiet following the collapse of a Chinese spying case and warnings by MI5 of the threat posed by the communist state to UK national security, fuelling the government’s difficulties as it seeks to ease tensions with Beijing.

And last week, the parliamentary intelligence watchdog issued a stark warning over the threat posed by China, saying the government must stop “dragging its heels” over whether to add the country to the enhanced tier of its threat regime.

A government spokesperson said: “We have been working to investigate a cyber incident. We take the security of our systems and data extremely seriously.”