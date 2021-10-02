✕ Close Nobody to blame for fuel crisis, says minister

Military drivers will be deployed to deliver fuel to forecourts from Monday as long queues for petrol continued to cause gridlock this week in parts of the country.

Almost 200 military personnel - including 100 drivers - have been undertaking training at haulier sites and will start deliveries to help relieve the situation at petrol stations, which the government insists is stabilising.

It came as ministers announced that a temporary visa scheme for nearly 5,000 foreign food haulage drivers that was due to expire on 24 December will now be extended to the end of February.

Meanwhile, chancellor Rishi Sunak has told the Daily Mail that shortages of goods could continue until Christmas as the problems in supply chains are global.

“These shortages are very real. We're seeing real disruptions in supply chains in different sectors, not just here but around the world,” Mr Sunak warned.