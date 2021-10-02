Fuel crisis – live: Military to deliver petrol as queues cause gridlock for second weekend
Military drivers will be deployed to deliver fuel to forecourts from Monday as long queues for petrol continued to cause gridlock this week in parts of the country.
Almost 200 military personnel - including 100 drivers - have been undertaking training at haulier sites and will start deliveries to help relieve the situation at petrol stations, which the government insists is stabilising.
It came as ministers announced that a temporary visa scheme for nearly 5,000 foreign food haulage drivers that was due to expire on 24 December will now be extended to the end of February.
Meanwhile, chancellor Rishi Sunak has told the Daily Mail that shortages of goods could continue until Christmas as the problems in supply chains are global.
“These shortages are very real. We're seeing real disruptions in supply chains in different sectors, not just here but around the world,” Mr Sunak warned.
Army to deliver petrol to pumps from Monday in bid to tackle shortages
The military will start delivering fuel to petrol stations from next week in a bid to tackle the ongoing supply crisis caused by a shortage of HGV drivers and panic buying.
Ministers have said that the mobilisation of troops will help to “fill in any critical vacancies and help keep the country on the move” ahead of Christmas.
Sunak warns shortages could continue until Christmas ahead of ‘challenging’ winter
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned that shortages could continue until Christmas as supply chain issues are a global problem.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Mr Sunak also admitted that millions of families were facing a “challenging” winter amid a combination of rising energy prices, shortages and the end of the furlough scheme.
“These shortages are very real. We're seeing real disruptions in supply chains in different sectors, not just here but around the world,” the Cabinet minister said.
“We are determined to do what we can to try to mitigate as much of this as we can.”
However, the chancellor added that he believed the UK could think about its future with “a renewed sense of confidence and optimism”, despite the multiple crises causing disruption to people’s lives.
Fuel situation is ‘stabilising’ in most parts of UK, Javid says
The fuel situation is “stabilising” in most parts of the UK, a minister has said, as the military is brought in to deliver petrol to forecourts.
Health secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News: “I think it is right as a precaution that the government has asked the military to help.
“I think that is the right measure to take to make sure that people have all the confidence that they need.”
Fuel shortages still ‘big problem’ in London and South East, industry body chief says
Fuel shortages are getting worse in some parts of the country, with the crisis remaining as a “really big problem” in London and the South East, the chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) has warned.
Brian Madderson told BBC Radio 4’s Today show: “In London and the South East and possibly parts of eastern England, if anything it has got worse.”
Although Mr Madderson welcomed the announcement that military drivers were to be deployed from Monday, he warned that the measure would only have a limited impact.
“This isn't going to be the major panacea,” he said. “It's a large help but in terms of the volume, they are not going to be able to carry that much.
“We do need a prioritisation of deliveries to filling stations - particularly the independent ones which are the neighbourhood retail sites - in London and the South East starting immediately.”
The industry body chief also said that rising world oil prices meant motorists should expect higher prices at the pumps when filling stations are resupplied.
“Expect anything from 1, 2 or even 3p a litre increases at the pump. This is not profiteering. This is genuine wholesale price increases causes by global factors,” Mr Madderson added.
PM’s failure to ‘get a grip’ of lorry driver crisis could ruin Christmas, Starmer warns
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has warned that Boris Johnson’s failure to “get a grip” of the HGV driver shortage is threatening to ruin Christmas for a second year, after the Covid crisis prevented many people from gathering last year.
Sir Keir said that the shortfall of lorry drivers - estimated at around 100,000 by road haulage bodies - was likely to hit more sectors of the economy in the coming months.
HGV driver shortage is ‘international problem’, Javid insists
Health secretary Sajid Javid has said that the HGV driver shortage is an “international problem” following the government’s announcement of new proposals to bring more drivers to the UK.
Ministers are extending the deadline for a temporary visa scheme for nearly 5,000 foreign food haulage drivers from 24 December to the end of February, following criticism of the system’s attractiveness to drivers.
When asked why drivers would come to the UK over other European countries, Mr Javid told Sky News: “Look, of course there is competition for drivers and that is taking place throughout Europe but it is important that we try to do what we can.
“And I am confident actually that with the temporary visa changes that have been announced that we will get more drivers.”
Government asks German residents to drive lorries even if they never have before
The government has asked thousands of Germans residing in the UK to drive lorries to assist with the ongoing shortage of HGV drivers, even if they have never driven one before.
German driving licences issued before 1999 include an entitlement to drive a small to medium-sized truck of up to 7.5 tonnes, although most people who hold such licences have never used the right.
ICYMI: Map shows areas hit hardest by UK’s fuel crisis as panic buying continues
It was revealed last night that a traffic light system has been drawn up to monitor the current fuel shortage crisis, with Whitehall officials splitting parts of the country into green, amber or red zones, according to reports.
The Times reported on Friday that the analysis showed London, the South East, the North West, the West Midlands and the East Midlands were facing the worst shortages this week.
Channel 4 drama leaves drivers fuming after crew takes over petrol station
Motorists searching for fuel were left disappointed this week after being turned away from a fully-stocked petrol station because it was being used to film a new drama starring James Nesbitt.
The actor was pictured at a Texaco garage in Vauxhall, south London, filming for the show Suspect, with customers reportedly unable to access the garage for seven hours.
