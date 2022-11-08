Gavin Williamson resigns amid scandal over ‘bullying’ messages

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gavin Williamson has resigned from Rishi Sunak’s cabinet amid a scandal over allegations of ‘bullying’ behaviour.

The shock move, just two weeks after Williamson was appointed Cabinet Office minister when Mr Sunak took power, came after a slew of allegations left him facing at least three investigations into his behaviour.

The former chief whip said he would “clear his name”, but was stepping down because the accusations against him were “becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing”.

Sir Gavin, who has twice previously been sacked from government, said that he had apologised to Wendy Morton over expletive-laden messages he sent her after being excluded from the guest list for the Queen’s funeral.

The Conservative party is conducting an investigation into the texts, and former chief whip Ms Morton this morning revealed she has referred the incident to parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievances Service.

Williamson is also facing an IGCS investigation over allegations that, as defence secretary, he told a civil servant to “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window”. Mr Sunak has described the allegations as “serious” and Downing Street said he was considering whether any further action is needed.

Sir Gavin said he “refutes” the characterisation of the comments as bullying.

His resignation pre-empts any possible decision by the prime minister to refer the matter to the Cabinet Office propriety and ethics team for judgement on whether he had breached the ministerial code of conduct.

In his resignation letter, he told Rishi Sunak: "As you know, there is an ongoing complaints process concerning text messages I sent to a colleague.

"I am complying with this process and I have apologised to the recipient for those messages.

"Since then, there have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing for the British people.

"I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing. "

More follows...