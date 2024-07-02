General election live updates: Sunak won’t confirm whether he’ll quit as leader if Conservative Party loses
When pressed, the prime minister only said ‘my priority is focused on this election’
Rishi Sunak won’t confirm whether he will quit as Conservative Party leader if the Tories lose the general election.
Pressed on whether he would remain Tory leader, Mr Sunak told the BBC: “My priority is focused on this election, right. I love this party dearly and of course I’ll always put myself at the service of it, and the service of my country.”
It came as Sir Keir Starmer has said only the progressives can beat the far-right and blamed the surge on “disaffection among voters” amid popularity of Marine Le Pen’s nationalist party in France.
The Labour leader said people feel the country is “too broken to be mended” and “can’t trust politicians” after 14 years of “Tory chaos”, but added: “Only progressives have the answers of the challenges that are facing us.”
Labour holds a strong 24-point lead in latest polls on voter intentions, with the Tories struggling to close the gap.
Inside the constituency races thrown into disarray by the betting scandal
The Tories and Labour both withdrew support for candidates being investigated by the Gambling Commission – The Independent speaks to local party supporters who had been campaigning for them, and to voters
Phillipson blames private schools for ‘pricing out’ middle classes in VAT on fees row
Exclusive: Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson defends new 20 per cent tax on private school fees to fund her Blair Mk II education revolution
Greens promise to abolish Ofsted
The Green Party has pledged to abolish Ofsted and bring in continuous assessments to replace SATs testing, as part of an £8 billion education package.
The party is also proposing to scrap tuition fees, provide free school meals for all children, and have a qualified counsellor in every school and college.
Co-leader Carla Denyer said the Greens are providing an “A-star offering” which is “fully inclusive and costed”.
She said: “To help relieve the stresses in our education system and improve wellbeing, for both teachers and pupils, Greens want to replace high-stakes formal SATs testing in primary and secondary schools with a system of continuous assessment, and abolish Ofsted.
“We also want to see a massive boost in funding for special needs provision in mainstream schools, and for a qualified counsellor in every state school and college.
“No child must be left behind by poverty. Opportunities must be available to all.
In a proud and troubled UK town, voters wonder whether their election choice will make a difference
A lot of politicians have promised change to voters in Hartlepool, a wind-whipped port town in northeast England
Windrush pensioner faces homelessness at 89 as Home Office ‘cannot verify identity’
Exclusive: Thelma Campbell is facing homelessness in the wake of Windrush Day while Haringey Council fails to provide shelter
Theresa May leaves doorbell camera message while campaigning for Conservatives
Theresa May left a message on a constituent’s Ring doorbell camera while out canvassing for Perth and Kinross-shire Conservative candidate Luke Graham on Saturday, 29 June. The former prime minister introduced herself before informing the homeowner she was putting a leaflet through their door as they were not in. Ms May’s campaigning was praised online, with Labour councillor Adam Aston declaring the gesture “a lovely little message.” It’s not the first time a former Tory leader has been recorded on a doorbell camera - David Cameron left a video message for a household in Hampshire earlier in June.
Comedian Michael Spicer has said he finds it “very irritating” that the politicians he has “lampooned” follow him on social media, saying “I think they think that it’s just a game”.
Spicer shot to fame during the 2019 general election for his Room Next Door sketches, where he would pretend to act as a political adviser speaking in the ear of a public figure during an interview.
“I just provide entertainment because the evidence of that is the fact that a lot of the people that I’ve lampooned are following me, and I find that very irritating,” he said.
Rishi Sunak is set to begin a 48-hour blitz around the country with a desperate final appeal to voters to support him in order to “stop a Labour supermajority”.
The prime minister will kick off a final push on the last two days of a dramatic general election campaign, with a speech claiming that just 130,000 voters could make the difference.
He told demoralised supporters and party activists to remember the spirit of the England football team pulling level in the 95th minute on Sunday, saying: “It’s not over until it’s over.”
The new chancellor of a Scottish university, who describes herself as an “accidental trailblazer”, has said she will fulfil the role for the common good.
Anne-Marie Imafidon has spent her career helping young women break into the largely male-dominated science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem).
Recognised around the world for founding Stemettes, a social enterprise which encourages girls and young women to enter the field, Dr Imafidon will be officially installed as chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) on July 2.
She will be replacing singer and campaigner Annie Lennox, the university’s previous chancellor.
Ed Davey urges voters to take ‘leap of faith’ after bungee jump
Sir Ed Davey has urged the public to “vote for historic change” by choosing the Liberal Democrats and getting rid of the Conservatives.
This comes after the party leader took part in a bungee jump before asking voters to take a similar “leap of faith” on polling day.
Sir Ed said: “On Thursday, millions of people have a chance to vote for historic change.
“This will be a once-in-a-century election.
“From former Conservative heartlands like Tunbridge Wells to communities across the West Country such as St Ives and Yeovil, people must vote Liberal Democrat if they want to kick this Conservative Government out of office for good.
“From Honiton to Harrogate, people are switching to the Liberal Democrats after years of failure and neglect under this Conservative Government.
“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to beat Conservative MPs in scores of seats, save our NHS, end the sewage scandal and elect a strong local champion.”
The party said it is in second place to the Tories in 80 seats across the UK.
