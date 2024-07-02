✕ Close Sunak on Farage

Rishi Sunak won’t confirm whether he will quit as Conservative Party leader if the Tories lose the general election.

Pressed on whether he would remain Tory leader, Mr Sunak told the BBC: “My priority is focused on this election, right. I love this party dearly and of course I’ll always put myself at the service of it, and the service of my country.”

It came as Sir Keir Starmer has said only the progressives can beat the far-right and blamed the surge on “disaffection among voters” amid popularity of Marine Le Pen’s nationalist party in France.

The Labour leader said people feel the country is “too broken to be mended” and “can’t trust politicians” after 14 years of “Tory chaos”, but added: “Only progressives have the answers of the challenges that are facing us.”

Labour holds a strong 24-point lead in latest polls on voter intentions, with the Tories struggling to close the gap.