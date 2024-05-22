Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Rishi Sunak launches Conservative general election campaign

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 22 May 2024 20:01
Comments
Close

Watch live as Rishi Sunak launches the Conservative Party's general election campaign in London on Wednesday, 22 May.

The prime minister announced that the public will go to the polls on 4 July after months of speculation over when he would confirm the date.

Many in Westminster had expected the election to be held in October or November.

Soaked from the rain during his announcement outside 10 Downing Street, the PM said he would “fight for every vote” as he attempts to overturn a 20-point opinion poll deficit.

In response, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told voters: “Together we can stop the chaos, we can turn the page, we can start to rebuild Britain.”

In an Instagram video posted after the announcement, Mr Sunak said although the public are "only just starting to feel the benefits" of Tory plans, "this hard won economic stability was only ever meant to be the beginning... and that's why I've called an election."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in