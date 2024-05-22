Watch live: Rishi Sunak launches Conservative general election campaign

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak launches the Conservative Party's general election campaign in London on Wednesday, 22 May.

The prime minister announced that the public will go to the polls on 4 July after months of speculation over when he would confirm the date.

Many in Westminster had expected the election to be held in October or November.

Soaked from the rain during his announcement outside 10 Downing Street, the PM said he would “fight for every vote” as he attempts to overturn a 20-point opinion poll deficit.

In response, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told voters: “Together we can stop the chaos, we can turn the page, we can start to rebuild Britain.”

In an Instagram video posted after the announcement, Mr Sunak said although the public are "only just starting to feel the benefits" of Tory plans, "this hard won economic stability was only ever meant to be the beginning... and that's why I've called an election."