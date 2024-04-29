Humza Yousaf could ‘call it quits’ today in the face of a no confidence vote ( Reuters )

Embattled Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf is reportedly considering resigning as his premiership hangs by a thread ahead of a no confidence vote set to take place this week.

The Scottish National Party leader could “call it quits” as early as today after the collapse of his power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens last week, senior SNP officials said.

The 39-year-old, who now runs a minority administration at Holyrood, sacked the Greens on Thursday and they have joined the opposition in confirming they will vote to oust him.

He reportedly rejected a potential agreement with the Alba Party under Alex Salmond as “doing a deal with the devil” and “knows it’s time for someone else” to lead his party, sources said.

He would need the support of at least one member of the opposition at Holyrood to survive the vote, which could take place as early as Wednesday.

The Scottish Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have already said they will vote against him. The Greens are due to meet later on Monday but have repeatedly ruled out supporting him in the personal vote.