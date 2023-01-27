Jeremy Hunt says tax cuts will have to wait until inflation under control

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The chancellor has warned he will prioritise cutting inflation over cutting taxes as he outlined how he plans to use Brexit – but unions have warned his speech could signal further cuts to public services.

And they accused him of “ignoring the massive staffing crisis in schools, hospitals and care homes”.

Jeremy Hunt said the “best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation”, holding up a vision of investment outside London to drive UK economic growth.

Cutting inflation by half is one of prime minister Rishi Sunak’s top five priorities in the run-up to the next general election.

In a speech at Bloomberg’s London HQ, Mr Hunt said reducing inflation was the “only sustainable way to restore industrial harmony” in Britain as he suggested tax cuts would have to wait.

It comes against a backdrop of public sector strikes over pay and predictions that the UK could be heading for a recession, with inflation standing at 10% according to some measurement forms.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The chancellor is ignoring the massive staffing crisis hitting our schools, hospitals, care homes and other key services.

“Rather than addressing the fundamental issue of public sector pay - which is driving many key workers out of their professions - it was the elephant in the room.

“Public servants will be deeply worried about the chancellor’s warnings of further restraint. We know that is usually code for cuts.”

Unions say Mr Hunt should be giving public workers pay rises (Getty Images)

Jeremy Hunt said risk-taking ‘can only happen when governments provide economic stability’ (PA Wire)

He said Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak were key to unlocking the current industrial disputes. “They should be giving public services the funding they desperately need, starting with fair pay rises this year for the staff who keep them running.

“We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the 2010s when years of underinvestment gutted frontline services and ultimately led to the staffing exodus we are seeing today.”

The chancellor said: “My party understands better than others the importance of low taxes in creating incentives and fostering the animal spirits that spur economic growth.

“Another Conservative insight is that risk-taking by individuals and businesses can only happen when governments provide economic and financial stability.

“So the best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation.”

Mr Hunt also used his speech to lay out a plan for Brexit to become a “catalyst” for growth, while announcing measures designed to increase prosperity outside of the South East of England and London.

The chancellor said he wanted to reverse what he called a “declinism” attitude in Britain, declaring that the country’s economy had “grown at about the same rate as Germany” since the 2016 European Union referendum.

He said Brexit should be looked at as an opportunity to “create an economic environment which is more innovation friendly, and more growth focused”.

“Our plan for growth is necessitated, energised and made possible by Brexit,” he said.

“The desire to move to a high-wage, high-skill economy is one shared on all sides of that debate.

“We need to make Brexit a catalyst for the bold choices that will take advantage of the nimbleness and flexibilities that it makes possible.”

Mr Hunt, addressing the government’s so-called levelling-up agenda, said a weakness of the economy was “over-concentration of wealth in the South East”.

He said levelling-up formed part of one of his so-called four “E” pillars against which he would assess growth policies: enterprise, education, employment and everywhere.

Unveiling proposals to drive regional economic prosperity, the Cabinet minister said the Treasury would be identifying investment zone sites that could be turned into “mini-Canary Wharfs”.

The regeneration of the docklands area since the 1980s has led to the creation of a major financial centre in east London.

Promising to provide “high-potential but underperforming areas” with “advantageous fiscal treatment to attract new investment”, he said work on identifying the locations would start shortly.

As part of his “employment” pillar, Mr Hunt encouraged those who had left the workforce during the Covid pandemic to return, telling them: “Britain needs you.”

The No 11 Downing Street incumbent said he would look at ensuring the “conditions necessary to make work worth your while” were in place so that returning to employment was an attractive proposition.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Jeremy Hunt‘s grand vision for the future completely ignores vital public services.

“The chancellor holds the key to unlock the damaging health pay dispute and rebuild the NHS, but he’s not even trying.

“Paying proper wages will halt the staff exodus and mean there’s more money to spend in the local high street.”

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said: “Thirteen years of Tory economic failure have left living standards and growth on the floor, crashed our economy, and driven up mortgages and bills.

“The Tories have no plan for now, and no plan for the future. It’s time for a Labour government that will build a better Britain.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “This Conservative Party sounds like an unfaithful partner asking for yet another chance.

“But after crashing the economy and sending mortgages sky high, why should we trust them again?

“Jeremy Hunt’s speech is cold comfort for families and pensioners facing unbearable price rises.”

Business groups gave a lukewarm reaction. Tony Danker, CBI director general, said: “He now has a strong framework for growth. And we hope the Budget in less than two months will show strong actions to move us forward.”

Mike Childs, of Friends Of The Earth, said: “The only economy of the future is the green economy and right now, except for offshore wind, the UK is losing the race for investment.

“The chancellor talked about the importance of education, but there is no coherent green jobs and skills plan to ensure we have the workers for the industries of the future, from the automotive sector through to forestry and home retrofits.”