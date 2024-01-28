Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Labour MP has been suspended over a Holocaust Memorial Day post suggesting the Israeli action in Gaza is genocide.

The suspension came just days after United Nations judges said they found it “plausible” that Israel has committed acts in Gaza that violate the Genocide Convention during a landmark case brought against them by South Africa.

A Labour source confirmed on Sunday evening that the Chief Whip had suspended Kate Osamor, the MP for Edmonton in north London, from the Parliamentary Labour Party pending an investigation.

In her initial Twitter post on Friday, Ms Osamor wrote: “Tomorrow is Holocaust Memorial Day, an international day to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, the millions of other people murdered under Nazi persecution of other groups and more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and now Gaza.”

The reference to genocide in Gaza drew criticism, with the Board of Deputies of British Jews issuing a statement saying it “unreservedly condemn(s) the attempts by Kate Osamor to link the Holocaust to the current situation in Gaza”.

Following the backlash, but before her suspension, the MP for Edmonton in north London issued an apology “for any offence caused”.

When referencing the situation in Gaza, she opted to describe it as a “humanitarian disaster” as opposed to a “genocide”.

“Holocaust Memorial Day is a day to remember the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust and the genocides that have occurred since,” she posted on X on Friday. “I apologise for any offence caused by my reference to the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza as part of that period of remembrance. “

Ms Osamor’s tweet came the same day UN judges in the Hague said Israel must ensure its forces do not commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

In a hearing at The Hague on Friday, the 17-strong panel of judges said it would not throw out the genocide case against Israel and that it must provide basic humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip - but it stopped short of calling for a ceasefire.

South Africa had asked for the court to order Israel to halt its operation, which has laid waste to much of the enclave and killed more than 25,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

The Israeli military’s attacks on Gaza followed a deadly attack by Hamas on 7 October that killed more than 1,200 people and led to roughly 240 being taken hostage.