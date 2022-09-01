Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he is a “proud” trade unionist, but insisted that it was not appropriate for him to join striking workers on picket lines.

Union leaders and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham have criticised Sir Keir’s policy of discouraging frontbenchers from joining workers at picket lines – with rail union bosses saying they were “looking for support”.

But Mr Starmer said his stance is simply a “question of roles”, adding: “I want to be a Labour prime minister. I don’t think the role of the prime minister is to have a cabinet meeting and then go on to a picket line.”

Grilled on his stance during a Q&A on BBC Radio 5 Live, the Labour leader said: “I am a proud trade unionist. I joined a union at the start of my working life … Since I’ve been leader I’ve worked with trade unions – because what they want to see, what I want to see, is more secure rights at work.”

He added: “When it comes to those disputes, I completely understand why so many working people feel they’ve got to have a wage increase. I completely understand what people are going through and I support the right to strike.”

About the sacking of ex-shadow transport minister Sam Tarry, the left-winger who joined a picket line, Sir Keir said: “Nobody has been fired for going on a picket line,” saying Mr Tarry had to go because he had “made up policy on the hoof”.

Sir Keir also defended his plan for a six-month freeze on the energy bills, denying that it amounted to “kicking the can down the road”. He said: “I accept the challenge that something [more] has got to be done in April.”

The Labour leader also said Britain “needs to make Brexit work” – accusing the government of “destroying our reputation internationally” with its plan to unilaterally replace the Northern Ireland Protocol. He added: “We have got the protocol in place and we should build on that, not rip it up.”

Left-wing commentator Owen Jones has dubbed Sir Keir a “professional political conman”. Responding on Channel 5, the Labour leader said: “I know Owen, I like Owen ... I’m not focused on Owen, I’m focused intently on winning the next general election.”

He told BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday: “We’ve lost four general elections in a row, and that means we have let working people down, and I’m not going to let that happen again. It’s not the electorate that needs to change – it’s the Labour party that needs to change.”

US senator Bernie Sanders backed UK unions fighting for improved pay as he joined a Save London Transport rally on Wednesday night – saying “working people all over the globe have got to stand together”.

The left-winger did not address issues facing the Labour party, but told the London crowd: “What is going on today in the UK is no different than what is going on in the United States of America – same bloody thing … people who are phenomenally rich, are becoming richer.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch – asked what Sir Keir could learn from Mr Sanders – the rail union boss said: “He’s got to be in sympathy and empathy with working people and their problems, show working people that he understands their issues.”

Mr Burnham criticised Mr Starmer’s policy of discouraging party frontbenchers from joining striking workers at picket lines, saying “of course” he would join them. “I don’t see this as controversial.”

The Labour mayor also said on Wednesday that he would consider “one day” running for prime minister as Labour leader, but said Sir Keir retained his “full support” at the moment.