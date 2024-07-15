Support truly

Labour will govern Britain more like Gareth Southgate and less like Michael Gove, Lisa Nandy has promised.

The culture secretary vowed an end to the “era of division” in British politics, adding ministers will take their lead from the beloved England manager.

Asked whether Mr Southgate should be kept on after Sunday night’s loss to Spain in the final of Euro 2024, Ms Nandy said: “I admire him enormously and I am sure he will reach a decision after spending a bit of time thinking about it.”

She told Sky News: “The contribution that Gareth Southgate has already made to football is enormous on the pitch and off the pitch.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy said Labour will govern like Gareth Southgate, not Michael Gove ( Sky News )

“But also to put together that incredible team of young footballers drawn from every community across the country who look and sound and feel like modern Britain.

“When kids were turning on their TV sets last night across England, every single one of them would have been able to see themselves reflected in that team.

“And in doing so he’s told an inclusive story about the country that we can be, at times with the politics that we’ve had, it’s very difficult for people to feel part of our national story.”

Ms Nandy added: “It is firmly my intention that this government will be different… we will be far more Gareth Southgate, far less Michael Gove, the era of division needs to end.”

The Wigan MP said the England team and Mr Southgate, who is tipped for a knighthood after taking the Three Lions to their second consecutive Euros final, “have shown the leadership we need in some really difficult times for this country”.

Gareth Southgate led England to successive defeats in Euros finals ( Getty Images )

“We owe him an enormous debt, whatever he decides to do in the future,” Ms Nandy said.

Spain claimed a 2-1 win while the Three Lions fell at the last hurdle for a second European Championship final in succession.

The years of hurt go on for England, with the World Cup win in 1966 being their last and only major silverware.

Michael Gove stood down as an MP at the general election ( PA Wire )

Asked about his future, Mr Southgate told ITV: “I don’t think now is a good time to make a decision like that. I’m going to talk to the right people and, yes, it’s just not for now.

“It’s been an amazing experience to lead the team to another final, but obviously at the moment to come short as we have is very painful.”

Ms Nandy’s comments came as she warned of the “division, hatred and poison spreading into politics on both sides of the Atlantic and across Europe”.

Asked about the shooting of former US president Donald Trump, she said the attempted assassination was “appalling and extremely worrying”.

And she offered further details of the call between Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Trump on Sunday, adding that the PM shared “his sympathy and his horror at what happened”, expressed condolences to the other victims and reiterated that there is no place for violence in our politics.