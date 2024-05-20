David Cameron to be grilled over Gibraltar deal amid anger over post-Brexit border plan – UK politics live
MPs are already angered by developments with the Northern Ireland border, which last week saw the High Court rule that the Rwanda bill no longer applies there
Foreign secretary David Cameron is set to give evidence to MPs and members of the Commons European scrutiny over the planned treaty for Gibraltar.
Both governments are currently in the process of agreeing a post-Brexit treaty amid fears Gibraltar could become subject to Schengen area rules.
MPs have warned the Brexiteer that his promise of a stronger sovereignty has failed and it could lead to a loss of control of British territories.
They are concerned Lord Cameron’s draft would leave UK citizens at the mercy of EU Frontex border guards and give them the power to turn away people from the territory.
During today’s Commons session, MPs will demand answers to a list of key questions following evidence sessions with foreign minister David Rutley and Gibraltar’s chief minister Fabian Picardo.
It comes as the foreign secretary met with Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares and Gibraltar chief minister Fabian Picardo met in Brussels for the second round of discussions to set out a UK-EU agreement.
After the 2016 referendum, the relationship remained unresolved with rules governing Gibraltar’s with Spain still a major sticking point.
UK and EU leaders say Gibraltar agreement is getting closer
UK-EU agreement on Gibraltar ‘getting closer’ after talks in Brussels
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron met representatives from the European Commission, Spain and Gibraltar for the latest round of talks.
Effect of Brexit on Gibraltar
The British overseas territory in the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula has been one of the most problematic key points after Brexit.
- The region has been ruled by Britain since 1713, but it still has autonomy on defence and foreign policy.
- Back in 2002 there was a referendum on whether Britain and Spain could share the sovereignty over the territory. But it was roundly rejected.
- When Brexit was voted in 2016, the freedom of movement between Gibraltar and the UK was a new huge problem for both countries.
- The territory wasn’t included in the permanent UK-EU Brexit deal and has been operating under arrangements already in place.
- To put a permanent solution in place, there have been more than 17 rounds of negotiation talks from different foreign secretaries to reach a post-Brexit agreement.
'Northern Ireland Protocol 2.0’
MPs are in fury over a future UK-EU agreement on Gibraltar with a final agreement set to come to a conclusion.
Minister David Rytley, a Eurosceptic Conservative MP and chairman of the Commons European Scrutiny Committee, said negotiations risk becoming “Northern Ireland Protocol 2.0”.
In a letter to Foreign Office, he said proposals outlined to his committee represented “a serious diminution of UK sovereignty”.
He is particularly concerned about the possibility that EU border checks could be carried out at Gibraltar’s airport, which Sir Bill said would “erode UK sovereignty to the point of meaninglessness”.
Brexit fury: ‘We’re losing control'
Various MP’s have criticised David Cameron’s post-Brexit draft treaty with Gibraltar.
DUP committee member Sammy Wilson said: “Brexit was supposed to be about taking back control. It is proving to be the opposite.
“Already we are seeing goods being turned away at the border on the instructions of EU officials, and new border controls being built to EU designs.”
Committee members have also weighted in and warned Lord Cameron’s plot could become catastrophic for the region.
Former cabinet minister David Jones, a lawyer who also sits on the committee and is deputy chair of the European Research Group of Tory Brexiteer MPs, warned: “This [the Gibraltar treaty] could be even worse than what has happened in Northern Ireland [with the Windsor Framework] and could have wider implications.
“This will cause serious ructions in the Conservative Party if Cameron allows it to go ahead.”
David Cameron braced for a showdown with MPs
The foreign secretary is set to give evidence over his post-Brexit draft treaty with Gibraltar.
Lord Cameron has been summoned by MPs after fears the draft could cause a loss of control over the British territory.
The Conservative MP is currently in the middle of negotiations with the government of Gibraltar, but some fear the new deal will see EU Frontex border guards deciding who can enter the area.
It comes as there are rising threats that Gibraltar could become part of Schengen area rules with Brits only allowed to stay for 90 days despite being part of British overseas territory.
