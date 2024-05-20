✕ Close Brexit betrayal: David Cameron set to sell Gibraltar out in EU 'capitulation'

Foreign secretary David Cameron is set to give evidence to MPs and members of the Commons European scrutiny over the planned treaty for Gibraltar.

Both governments are currently in the process of agreeing a post-Brexit treaty amid fears Gibraltar could become subject to Schengen area rules.

MPs have warned the Brexiteer that his promise of a stronger sovereignty has failed and it could lead to a loss of control of British territories.

They are concerned Lord Cameron’s draft would leave UK citizens at the mercy of EU Frontex border guards and give them the power to turn away people from the territory.

During today’s Commons session, MPs will demand answers to a list of key questions following evidence sessions with foreign minister David Rutley and Gibraltar’s chief minister Fabian Picardo.

It comes as the foreign secretary met with Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares and Gibraltar chief minister Fabian Picardo met in Brussels for the second round of discussions to set out a UK-EU agreement.

After the 2016 referendum, the relationship remained unresolved with rules governing Gibraltar’s with Spain still a major sticking point.