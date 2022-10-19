✕ Close Moment Liz Truss appears in Commons after mystery absence

Arch-Liz Truss critic Michael Gove said it is a matter of when, not if the prime minister leaves office, warning the public to expect “a hell of a lot of pain in the next two months”.

The former levelling up secretary said “we are going through hell” and need “tough economic medicine” to reduce inflation and recover the economy from the damage of Ms Truss’s mini-budget.

Asked whether it was “no longer a question of whether Liz Truss goes, but when she goes,” Mr Gove agreed that was “absolutely right”.

He added: “The question for any leader is what happens when the programme or the platform on which you secured the leadership has been shredded.”

Earlier, Downing Street revealed that Ms Truss was no longer committed to increasing state pensions in line with inflation as her new chancellor seeks to cut government spending in a departure from the prime minister’s failed growth strategy.

A spokesperson indicated ministers could abandon the longstanding triple lock, which binds the government to increase pensions by whichever is highest – 2.5 per cent, wages or inflation.