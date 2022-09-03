✕ Close Boris Johnson tell public to buy £20 kettle to save £10 a year on energy bills

Voting has now closed in the Tory leadership contest, bringing to an end the contest to decide the next Conservative leader and Boris Johnson’s successor as prime minister.

Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be announced as the winner on Monday, taking over as prime minister the following day.

Meanwhile, home secretary Priti Patel expects to lose her position if Liz Truss becomes the next prime minister,The Independent understands.

“She’s been clear to staff that she doesn’t expect to remain, that’s been made very clear to staff,” a Home Office source said.

The Independent has also been told that Thérèse Coffey, a long-standing Truss ally, is tipped to take on the role of health secretary, a large promotion from her current position as works and pensions secretary.

Other politicians who are likely to gain from a Truss premiership include Kwasi Kwarteng and Jacob Rees-Mogg, who are predicted to become chancellor and business secretary respectively.

Most pollsters believe Ms Truss will comfortably win the Tory leadership contest, which ends at 5pm on Friday.