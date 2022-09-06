✕ Close Moment Liz Truss is announced as new Tory leader and next prime minister

Liz Truss has landed in London where she is set to address the nation as prime minister for the first time before announcing her new cabinet.

The new Conservative leader flew back from Aberdeen after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral which saw her take over from Boris Johnson as premier.

Mr Johnson handed in his resignation to the Queen earlier. The outgoing prime minister and his wife Carrie spent almost 40 minutes with the monarch in the drawing room of her private Scottish royal residence.

In his farewell speech, MrJohnson promised to give Ms Truss his “most fervent support” as she prepares to announce her plan to tackle soaring energy prices.

He did not apologise for the partygate scandal which led to his downfall and accused his Tory colleagues of “changing the rules halfway through”.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson’s speech showed he was “completely deluded” about the cost-of-living crisis people are facing over energy bills.