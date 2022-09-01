Tory leadership - live: Truss promises ‘no new taxes’ as UK faces worst income squeeze
Foreign secretary’s pledge comes despite calls for government to do more to support households and businesses
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss 'saying nothing' to tackle cost of living crisis, Labour MP says
Liz Truss has made a firm pledge of “no new taxes” if she becomes prime minister next week, specifically ruling out a new windfall tax on energy companies which are raking in massive profits as a result of the historic spike in gas prices.
And she promised that there will be no French-style energy rationing this winter when average domestic fuel prices are set to rise to an annual £3,459.
Her commitments come at a time when experts are warning Britain faces the “terrifying” prospect of the biggest squeeze in living standards for a century, with an “unprecedented two-decade-long wage depression” looming.
The government faces the need for tens of billions of support funding to help households and businesses keep the heating on this winter with Liberal Democrats issuing a call for a £10bn bailout fund to save Britain’s small businesses.
Sir Ed Davey’s Covid-style support scheme would see 1.4 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) offered grants of up to £50,000 to help them pay gas and electricity bills.
If she is elected Boris Johnson’s successor, as expected, on Monday, her promises risk significantly limiting her room for manoeuvre as she draws up a response to warnings of destitution for families and closure for small businesses if support is not delivered.
Final hustings sees candidates for PM split over rationing fuel this winter
1 September 2022
