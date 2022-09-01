Jump to content
Tory leadership - live: Truss promises ‘no new taxes’ as UK faces worst income squeeze

Foreign secretary’s pledge comes despite calls for government to do more to support households and businesses

Namita Singh
Thursday 01 September 2022 05:22
Liz Truss has made a firm pledge of “no new taxes” if she becomes prime minister next week, specifically ruling out a new windfall tax on energy companies which are raking in massive profits as a result of the historic spike in gas prices.

And she promised that there will be no French-style energy rationing this winter when average domestic fuel prices are set to rise to an annual £3,459.

Her commitments come at a time when experts are warning Britain faces the “terrifying” prospect of the biggest squeeze in living standards for a century, with an “unprecedented two-decade-long wage depression” looming.

The government faces the need for tens of billions of support funding to help households and businesses keep the heating on this winter with Liberal Democrats issuing a call for a £10bn bailout fund to save Britain’s small businesses.

Sir Ed Davey’s Covid-style support scheme would see 1.4 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) offered grants of up to £50,000 to help them pay gas and electricity bills.

Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for 1 September 2022 where we provide the latest on the Tory leadership contest and everything buzzing in Westminster.

Namita Singh1 September 2022 04:54

