Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cabinet ministers will be “looking nervously over their shoulders” after Labour and the Liberal Democrats made huge gains in the local elections .

The Liberal Democrats “won big” in levelling up secretary Michael Gove’s Surrey Heath constituency, taking control of the council from the Conservatives.

The party declared it a “Michael Portillo” moment - referencing the former cabinet minister who lost his Enfield Southgate seat during the 1997 general election. It was seen as a pivotal moment which indicated New Labour would win the election by a landslide.

Liberal Democrats ‘won big’ in levelling up secretary Michael Gove’s Surrey Heath constituency (PA Wire)

And deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden’s Hertsmere constituency, where he has a 21,313 majority, also came under attack from Labour and the Liberal Democrats . The Conservatives lost control of the council for the first time since 1999, with Labour and the Liberal Democrats picking up 13 seats.

Other senior Tories who came under pressure included former prime minister Theresa May - whose Maidenhead in Berkshire constituency is covered by Windsor and Maidenhead council, where the Conservatives suffered heavy losses.

The Liberal Democrats took control of the council for the first time in 16 years, taking 13 seats while the Tories lost 16.

In chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s South West Surrey constituency the Liberal Democrats gained five seats, Labour picked up two and the Conservatives lost eight.

In Jeremy Hunt’s South West Surrey constituency the Liberal Democrats gained five seats, Labour picked up two and the Conservatives lost eight (PA Wire)

And in a further sign of trouble brewing in the so-called Blue Wall of solidly Tory-backing areas, the Conservatives lost eight seats in Bath and North East Somerset - where former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is the local MP.

The Liberal Democrats claimed to now be ahead on vote share in North East Somerset, with 39.5 per cent compared with the Tories on 26.3 per cent.

Other top Tories who saw the Conservatives lose control of councils on their patches included former party chairman Nadhim Zahawi and justice secretary Robert Buckland.

And the Liberal Democrats gained six seats, with the Tories losing four, in Elmbridge, which is in former deputy PM Dominic Raab ’s constituency .

Dominic Raab’s constituency also saw local election gains for the LibDems (PA Wire)

A Liberal Democrat spokesman said: “Conservative MPs across the Blue Wall will be petrified at these results.”

And a party source said “senior Conservative ministers are now looking nervously over their shoulders at the Lib Dems”.

Rishi Sunak came under pressure from senior Conservatives to deliver on his flagship pledges after his own party chair described the disastrous local election results as a “wake-up call”.

The prime minister was dealt a major blow in his first election test as the Tories lost dozens of councils to Labour and the Lib Dems, leading to comparisons with the dire days of the mid-1990s.

And Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed the results meant Labour was on course for a majority government at the next general election

The Conservatives lost more than 1,000 seats, exceeding even the most pessimistic forecasts for the party. And Labour is now the biggest party in local government, having gained more than 500 seats.