Labour celebrates as party wins Medway Council for the first time in local elections

Labour campaigners celebrated as the party gained majority control of Medway Council in Kent for the first time in Thursday’s (4 May) local elections.

The party won 33 seats as the Conservatives gained 22 alongside four independents.

Labour’s Kent victory prompted Sir Keir Starmer to declare that the party was “on course for a majority at the next general election.”

“We’ve won the trust and confidence of voters and now we can go on and change our country.”

