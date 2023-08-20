Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ministers have been accused of “dragging their feet” over laws to force killers into the dock as Lucy Letby refuses to appear in court for her sentencing.

The serial killer nurse will not attend Monday’s hearing where she faces life sentences for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others, prompting renewed calls for those guilty of heinous crimes to be dragged to court to face justice in person.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk reaffirmed the government’s commitment on Sunday to ensure offenders “face the music”, or face the “consequences” of not appearing in court.

A source close to Mr Chalk said: “It is a final insult to victims and their families when criminals don’t stand up to what they’ve done in court.”

Lucy Letby has said she will take no part in her sentencing hearing on Monday (Sourced)

But Mr Chalk would not say when a law would be brought in to compel attendance at sentencings, with the source promising it “as soon as parliamentary time allows”.

It comes as her victims’ families demand the government orders a full public inquiry into how she was able to carry out the prolonged killing spree. And as senior doctors have called hospital executives who failed to act on concerns about Letby to be investigated for corporate manslaughter and criminal negligence.

Retired consultant paediatrician Dewi Evans, who was tasked by Cheshire Police to look at a series of collapses on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016, told the Observer: “I think this is a matter that demands an investigation into corporate manslaughter. The police should also investigate the [hospital] in relation to criminal negligence.”

Former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland told The Independent Letby’s refusal to face her victims’ families as she is sentenced “added insult to the most grievous injury she has caused”.

The Tory MP called on ministers to amend a Victim and Prisoners Bill currently going through parliament to bring in the change that would force convicted killers to appear in court.

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said it was “grossly offensive” that Letby would not appear at Monday’s hearing.

“The Conservatives have dragged their feet and have failed yet again to outline a proper timeline on when they will act,” Mr Reed said, adding that Labour would give judges the power to force offenders to court to face justice.

Letby carried out the murderous rampage at the Countess of Chester hospital in 2015 and 2016, and her convictions make her Britain’s most prolific child killer.

Following verdicts on the seven counts of murder and 15 counts of attempted murder she faced, she indicated she would not attend Monday’s sentencing hearing and would not follow via videolink from prison.

Lucy Letby: Moment killer nurse arrested over baby deaths

Her refusal comes after former justice secretary Dominic Raab promised to act after the non-attendance of the killers of schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Zara Aleena and Sabina Nessa.

Thomas Cashman was jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years for fatally shooting nine-year-old Olivia at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, while pursuing a fellow drug dealer.

Sex attacker Jordan McSweeney murdered 35-year-old law graduate Ms Aleena as she walked home in Ilford, east London, and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 38 years.

Koci Selamaj received life with at least 36 years behind bars for murdering primary school teacher Ms Nessa after travelling to London to carry out an attack on a random woman.

All refused to appear in court for sentencing, with their punishments being handed down in their absence.

Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel called for the law to be changed to make sure criminals are forced to appea, saying Cashman’s absence was “like a kick in the teeth”.

After Letby indicated she would not attend, Labour’s Mr Reed insisted change was needed.

He added: “If the defendant doesn’t come and face justice, it’s beyond cowardly, and will have a devastating impact on the families. This is a vital part of seeing justice done.

Doctor who helped catch Lucy Letby describes seeing her stood over sick baby

“We called for new laws on this back in April last year – but the Conservatives have dragged their feet and have failed yet again to outline a proper timeline on when they will act.

“In government, Labour will give judges the power to force offenders to face justice in court. The families of victims deserve nothing less.”

Sir Robert said the government could amend the Victims Bill to introduce the change or even consider emergency legislation to push it through sooner.

“Letby’s continuing refusal to come into the dock adds insult to the most grievous injury she has caused to the families of the innocent victims,” he added.

It comes as her victims’ families demand the government orders a full public inquiry into how she was able to carry out the prolonged killing spree.

The families join senior doctors and MPs who want the inquiry upgraded from an independent inquiry over fears it lacks the powers needed to unearth potential evidence of a cover-up at the Countess of Chester Hospital and prevent a similar horror from happening again.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced an independent inquiry on Friday after Letby was convicted. But he stopped short of setting up an inquiry with statutory powers, meaning witnesses will not be required by law to attend.