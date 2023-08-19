One of the doctors who helped catch Lucy Letby has described a night that will be ‘in his nightmares’ and first made him suspicious of the killer nurse.

Dr Ravi Jayaram, who is a consultant paediatrician at the Countess of Chester Hospital, claims he had watched Letby ‘stand’ over a sick baby without raising any alarm or attempting to help.

“As I walked towards the incubator, I could see on the monitors that the oxygen saturations were dropping, and they’d dropped to a level that ordinarily the alarms would’ve been going off and the nurse would’ve called for help”, he told ITV.

“She was just standing there.”