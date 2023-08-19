One of the doctors who helped unmask Lucy Letby as the nurse behind the deaths of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital has revealed he was told by executives to ‘apologise’ to the nurse for raising concerns about her conduct.

Dr Ravi Jayaram, a consultant paediatrician, claims that the then-Chief Executive Tony Chambers told consultants in 2017 to ‘draw a line’ under their suspicions, and if they didn’t, there would be ‘consequences’.

In the aftermath, Jayaram and other members of staff wrote the apology, which read: “We’re very sorry for the stress and upset you have experienced in the last year.”