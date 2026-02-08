Mandelson-Starmer latest: Former peer’s ‘five-figure’ US ambassador pay-off ‘to be reviewed’ by government
Lord Mandelson is being asked to give back an exit payment he received after being unceremoniously sacked from office
A five-figure exit payment given to Lord Peter Mandelson when he was sacked as US ambassador after the latest release of the Epstein files is being reviewed by the Foreign Office.
Lord Mandelson is reported to have received a financial settlement worth three months of pay, according to the Times, estimated to be between £38,750 and £55,000 before tax and other deductions.
Government sources reported that a payout had been agreed without confirming a number, but the payment is now under review, according to the BBC. Welfare secretary Pat McFadden suggested Lord Mandelson give the money back and donate it to charity.
While Lord Mandelson’s salary has not been published, his role is thought to have been among the highest paid in the diplomatic service raking in between £155,000 and £220,000 per year.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "Peter Mandelson's civil service employment was terminated in accordance with legal advice and the terms and conditions of his employment.
"Normal civil services HR processes were followed. Further information will be provided to Parliament as part of the government response to the motion passed last week which is being coordinated by the cabinet office."
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership remains in deep jeopardy as a new poll suggests the majority of voters think he should quit.
Pat McFadden did not discuss Mandelson's appointment with PM
Cabinet minister, Pat McFadden suggested he did not discuss Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment with Sir Keir Starmer. He added that colleagues who let it be known they warned the Prime Minister against it “have to answer for themselves”.
Mr McFadden was Lord Mandelson’s deputy when, as business secretary, the disgraced peer was leaking confidential government information about the response to the global financial crisis to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
“I don’t believe I discussed this with the Prime Minister,” the Cabinet minister told Sky News, but acknowledged the possibility that the government documents soon to be released about the appointment may highlight evidence proving the contrary.
“You don’t remember every piece of paper you saw, but I do not believe discussing this appointment with the Prime Minister.”
Allies of Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy and Angela Rayner, who are seen to be possible successors to Sir Keir, suggested they had not been in favour of giving Lord Mandelson the top Washington job.
“It’s up to them,” Mr McFadden said when asked about their interventions.
“They’re over 21, you know, they’ll have to answer for themselves on what they’re saying.”
Mandelson appointed as he was seen as skilled political operator with Trump
The reason Lord Peter Mandelson was appointed ambassador to the US was because he was seen as a skilled political operator with the administration of Donald Trump, Pat McFadden said.
“In the end the judgment was, they were looking for someone who could operate at the highest political level with the Trump administration, who knew business, who knew trade”, the work and pensions secretary told Sky News.
“Now that turns out to have been the wrong decision, and it’s blown up in the most spectacular manner. But it’s important for your viewers to understand why on earth was this appointment made in the first place, and that is the reason.”
At the time Mr McFadden said much of the media praised the appointment, adding: “He wasn’t plucked from obscurity or disgrace.”
Union boss says Keir Starmer should go
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports:
Fire Brigades Union general secretary Steve Wright has become the first union leader calling for Keir Starmer to quit as PM.
He warned “we are seeing MPs being wheeled out again” to defend the position.“I want to see the change that people voted for,” he added.
Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC he said “yes” when asked if Sir Keir should resign.Speaking on the same show, Labour Tooting MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan agreed that Starmer should go as well.
She complained of “the boy’s club in Downing Street” saying the culture “has got to stop”.
Starmer 'should stay' cabinet minister Pat McFadden says
Cabinet minister Pat McFadden has defended Sir Keir Starmer and his chief of staff who are under fire in the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.
“I believe he (the Prime Minister) should stay”, Mr McFadden told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme.
“I think he’s got a five-year mandate, which was just voted for 18 months or so ago in a general election. His task is by no means complete, barely begun.
“And I also think it is not good for the country to change its prime minister every 18 months or two years is leading to chaos and uncertainty, economically, politically and reputationally around the world.
“So I know this has been a difficult week, but I think we should stick with the Prime Minister, support him. He admits he’s made a bad mistake here. He has apologised for it, and I’m sure he will learn from that going forward.”
He added that Sir Keir “has acted in good faith throughout this” and is “horrified” by the recent revelations about Lord Mandelson’s connections with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Responding to whether Sir Keir’s right-hand man Morgan McSweeney should resign, Mr McFadden said: “I don’t think he should…
“In the end, it’s a prime ministerial appointment, and I think the stuff about Morgan McSweeney is sort of beside the point.”
'Absolutely shameful' week for Labour, warns peer
The Labour Party continues to face criticism and backlash over the fallout from Lord Peter Mandelson’s involvement in the latest release of the Epstein files.
Baroness Ayesha Hazarika told Sky News: “This has been an absolutely shameful week for the Labour Party.”
The Times Radio host who was once Harriet Harman’s special adviser said she has “never seen such anger” from people in the party.
But she warned that “this is the consequences of a boys club.”
She pointed out that much was known about Mandelson and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and asked why Sir Keir Starmer thought he needed to replace a woman - Dame Karen Pierce - with Mandelson as ambassador to the US even though “she was doing a perfectly good job.”
She said: “We in the Labour Party have got to ask some soul reflecting questions.”
Pat McFadden urges Mandelson to donate payout to charities
Welfare secretary Pat McFadden is urging Lord Peter Mandelson to give back an exit payment he received after he was sacked from office following new documents released in the Epstein files.
“I don’t think it will wash with the public,” he said about Lord Mandelson receiving the money and suggested he give the cash to a charity which helps women who have been the victims of abuse.
It is understood that Mandelson received a five figure pay off from the Foreign Office when he returned to the UK after being withdrawn as ambassador.
Mr McFadden said he feels “betrayed” by the man he used to work for but insisted he “had no idea” about this “other side of his life…live downloading government material to a man in America I had never heard of.”
Starmer’s deputy warns Mandelson scandal will impact crucial by-election
The Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devlin and political editor David Maddox report:
Sir Keir Starmer’s deputy leader has warned the upcoming by-election in Gorton and Denton is a “dry run” for a general election as the prime minister – wounded by the Peter Mandelson scandal – faces a battle to cling on to the historically safe Labour seat.
Lucy Powell told The Independent that the vote, on 26 February, represents “a line in the sand” in Labour’s fight to stop the advance of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
But she admitted she expects the Mandelson issue to come up on the doorstep, and she could not say that Labour was confident of retaining the seat or if the prime minister will show his face there.
“I imagine [Mandelson] will come up in some parts of the constituency,” Ms Powell said: “more than others for those who more closely follow the news."
In Focus: ‘It’s over for Starmer. The only questions are when, how, and how painful’
As one former Labour prime minister famously said, “a week is a long time in politics”.
That is particularly true for one Benjamin Wegg-Prosser, who until Friday was the chief executive of the lobbying firm Global Counsel, which he co-founded with Peter Mandelson.
Mr Wegg-Prosser has been a close associate of the former Labour peer for decades, served as one of his key advisers and even became the director of Downing Street's strategic communications unit under Tony Blair.
At the start of the week however, as Westminster reeled from the revelation that Lord Mandelson had allegedly shared sensitive government information with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a cabinet minister, Mr Wegg-Prosser was at a drinks reception at the Foreign Office.
The Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devlin and political editor David Maddox report:
‘It’s over for Starmer. The only questions are when, how, and how painful’
Lib Dems demand FCA investigate Mandelson for insider trading
Liberal Democrats’ deputy leader Daisy Cooper has urged the Financial Conduct Authority investigate Lord Peter Mandelson over allegations of insider trading.
“The sharing of confidential information with a private financier could easily have provided an unfair and lucrative advantage in the financial markets, either by Epstein himself or by his associates,” Cooper said in the letter to the FCA, seen by the Guardian.
“Mandelson could also have personally profited from this arrangement.”
She added: “He and others must face criminal prosecution if they are found to have abused trading laws for financial benefit.”
