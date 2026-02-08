Mandelson-Starmer latest: Former peer’s ‘five-figure’ US ambassador pay-off ‘to be reviewed’ by government

Mcfadden: Mandelson should give payoff to charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A five-figure exit payment given to Lord Peter Mandelson when he was sacked as US ambassador after the latest release of the Epstein files is being reviewed by the Foreign Office.

Lord Mandelson is reported to have received a financial settlement worth three months of pay, according to the Times, estimated to be between £38,750 and £55,000 before tax and other deductions.

Government sources reported that a payout had been agreed without confirming a number, but the payment is now under review, according to the BBC. Welfare secretary Pat McFadden suggested Lord Mandelson give the money back and donate it to charity.

While Lord Mandelson’s salary has not been published, his role is thought to have been among the highest paid in the diplomatic service raking in between £155,000 and £220,000 per year.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "Peter Mandelson's civil service employment was terminated in accordance with legal advice and the terms and conditions of his employment.

"Normal civil services HR processes were followed. Further information will be provided to Parliament as part of the government response to the motion passed last week which is being coordinated by the cabinet office."

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership remains in deep jeopardy as a new poll suggests the majority of voters think he should quit.