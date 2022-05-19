Partygate fines: Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie to not receive further penalties

Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has not received any further fines in the final round of Partygate fixed penalty notices, The Independent understands.

Mrs Johnson was handed a £50 fixed penalty notice in April in relation to a party which she hosted in 10 Downing Street for the prime minister on his 56th birthday in June 2020.

But it is thought that she was also investigated over allegations of a party in the flat above 11 Downing Street at which she and some friends were claimed to have celebrated the departure of the prime minister’s top aide Dominic Cumming in November of that year.

The Metropolitan Police has refused to release the identity of any of those issued with penalities for breaching lockdown restrictions.

But The Independent understands that Mrs Johnson will receive no new fines in the final round of penalties announced by the Met today, which brought the total number of people punished to 126.