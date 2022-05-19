Partygate fines: Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie to not receive further penalties
Prime minister’s wife was previously fined for hosting birthday party for her husband during lockdown
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has not received any further fines in the final round of Partygate fixed penalty notices, The Independent understands.
Mrs Johnson was handed a £50 fixed penalty notice in April in relation to a party which she hosted in 10 Downing Street for the prime minister on his 56th birthday in June 2020.
But it is thought that she was also investigated over allegations of a party in the flat above 11 Downing Street at which she and some friends were claimed to have celebrated the departure of the prime minister’s top aide Dominic Cumming in November of that year.
The Metropolitan Police has refused to release the identity of any of those issued with penalities for breaching lockdown restrictions.
But The Independent understands that Mrs Johnson will receive no new fines in the final round of penalties announced by the Met today, which brought the total number of people punished to 126.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies