Ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells hands back CBE after Horizon scandal uproar

Disgraced former Post Office boss Paula Vennells is handing back her CBE with immediate effect over her handling of the Horizon IT scandal.

The chief executive of the Post Office had come under immense pressure to give up the honour, awarded to her when she stepped down in 2019.

More than 700 Post Office branch managers were given criminal convictions after faulty Horizon accounting software, developed by Fujitsu, made it appear as though money was missing.

And a petition for Ms Vennells to hand back the CBE had reached over 1 million signatures, while several ministers had backed calls for her to do so.

The renewed focus on the scandal comes amid a new ITV drama, Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

Paula Vennells has said she will return her CBE (Post Office/PA) (PA Media)

In a statement on Tuesday, Ms Vennells said: “I continue to support and focus on co-operating with the Inquiry and expect to be giving evidence in the coming months.

“I have so far maintained my silence as I considered it inappropriate to comment publicly while the Inquiry remains ongoing and before I have provided my oral evidence.

“I am, however, aware of the calls from subpostmasters and others to return my CBE.

“I have listened and I confirm that I return my CBE with immediate effect.

“I am truly sorry for the devastation caused to the sub-postmasters and their families, whose lives were torn apart by being wrongly accused and wrongly prosecuted as a result of the Horizon system.”

A former subpostmistress has said she is “glad” Ms Vennells was handing back the CBE. But she said it was a “shame it took just a million people to cripple her conscience”.

Jo Hamilton, who was wrongfully convicted in 2008 of stealing thousands of pounds from the village shop in South Warnborough, Hampshire, said: “It shows the people have spoken – about everything really.

“It’s not just about her CBE, it’s about how disgusting the whole thing is.

“We’re all sick and tired of people taking money, being paid exorbitant amounts of money, and politicians taking absolutely no notice of you whatsoever… I think the people are just sick of it.”

A Government source said Paula Vennells effectively handing back her CBE was “the right thing to do”.

Retired high court judge Sir Wyn Williams is chairing an inquiry into the Post Office scandal, considered the worst miscarriage of justice in recent British history.

Alan Bates had called for Paula Vennells to give up the CBE (BBC Breakfast)

The ITV drama tells the story of Alan Bates, played by Toby Jones, who has spent two decades of his life fighting for justice after hundreds of fellow postmasters and postmistresses were accused of theft, fraud, and false accounting due to faulty computers.

In 1999, Horizon, a defective Fujitsu IT system, began incorrectly reporting cash shortfalls at branches across the country. The accusations tore people’s lives apart, with many losing their jobs and homes.

Several people took their own lives due to the stress.

To this day, not a single Post Office or Fujitsu employee has been held to account over the scandal, much less faced criminal investigation. Sixty of the victims have died before finding any justice at all.

In a significant intervention, prime minister Rishi Sunak said he would “strongly support” the body that reviews honours if it decided to look at revoking the award.

And now ministers are in crunch talks with judges to expedite clearing the names of the wrongfully convicted subpostmasters.T

The PM is actively considering an emergency bill to quash all 800 Horizon IT scandal convictions at once, the justice secretary has said.

Alex Chalk told MPs that the government was giving “active consideration” to legislation to overturn the convictions.

Ministers intend to move “very quickly” to resolve the issue, the justice secretary said.

It could see hundreds of former branch managers exonerated in one go – something both Tory MPs and Labour are pushing the government to do.

Ex-Tory justice secretary Robert Buckland has called for “exceptional” legislation to deal with all the cases together – saying MPs “can and should act” now to pass law because “we can’t wait anymore”.

MPs have also called for Fujitsu – the firm behind the faulty Horizon accounting software that made it look as if money was missing from shops – to pay for compensating wronged Post Office staff.

No 10 said on Tuesday that Fujitsu will be “held accountable”, legally or financially, if the ongoing public inquiry finds it blundered in the Horizon scandal.

But the PM’s spokesman did not say the government would stop awarding contracts to the company if it was found to be at fault – saying only that companies’ conduct was “in general” would be considered as part of the procurement process.

The scale of the government’s involvement with Fujitsu is significant. Since 2012, the public sector as a whole has awarded the company almost 200 contracts worth a combined total of £6.8 billion, according to analysts Tussell.

Mr Sunak’s ministers are also looking at changing the rules around private prosecutions by the Post Office and other companies, work and pensions secretary Mel Stride said earlier.

It comes amid calls including from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to strip prosecution powers from the Post Office.