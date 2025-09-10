Starmer faces growing Labour revolt amid claim Mandelson dealt with Epstein after conviction: UK politics live
Prime minister defies pressure to sack US ambassador over links with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein
Sir Keir Starmer has given his full backing to Lord Mandelson, despite a rising clamour for Britain’s ambassador to the US to be sacked over his newly revealed links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Six Labour MPs have condemned the prime minister for standing by Mandelson or called on their party leader to sack Peter Mandelson.
Bell Ribeiro-Addy, a challenger for the deputy leadership, became the first Labour MP to call for the ambassador to be removed, saying ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus should investigate him.
Others include backbenchers Richard Burgon and Nadia Whittome.
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who began the calls for Sir Keir to sack Mandelson, said the ambassador was “mired in scandal” and his position was untenable.
No 10 has declined to say whether the prime minister aware of Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein before appointing him.
It’s also been claimed that the ambassador brokered a business deal with Epstein after the latter had been convicted of child sex offences.
The Sun newspaper reported that he had guided Epstein through the criminal process while he was facing child sex charges in 2008, writing: "Your friends stay with you and love you."
Israeli president admits 'arguing' with Starmer at No 10
Israel's president Isaac Herzog proposed sending a "fact-finding mission" to Gaza during "tough" talks with Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street on Wednesday.
In the No 10 meeting, Mr Herzog "argued" with the Prime Minister over UK plans to recognise a Palestinian state and concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
At an event hosted by the Chatham House think tank, Mr Herzog said he had offered "a fact-finding mission coming to Israel, sitting with us and studying the situation in Gaza on the humanitarian level".
Adding that the pair had "argued out of respect", he noted there were "things we agreed upon", such as the threat from Iran and the need to end Hamas's control of Gaza.
But he said he dismissed "out of hand" comments by Wes Streeting on Monday in which the Health Secretary had said Mr Herzog needed to answer allegations of war crimes and ethnic cleansing.
Two more Labour MPs urge PM to sack Mandelson
Two more Labour MPs have broken ranks to urge Sir Keir Starmer to sack Lord Mandelson immediately.
Backbenchers Richard Burgon and Nadia Whittome said Lord Mandelson should never have been appointed.
Ms Whittome said: "We either stand with victims or we don't."
Tapp challenges Yusuf on claims about illegal immigration
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
While Labour typically meets Reform where they are, piling in to their anti-immigration rhetoric, this evening we’ve seen Mike Tapp in a few instances challenge some of Zia Yusuf’s claims.
While he has unsurprisingly been robust in his agreement that the government wants to stop the boats, we also saw the Home Office minister call out Mr Yusuf for his claims about sexual offences committed by illegal migrants.
“One rape, one sexual assault, is too many, but the majority of those that come over are not rapists and sexual assaulters”, Mr Tapp said, to Mr Yusuf’s outrage.
We also saw him earlier attack the Reform politician for using the word “invasion” to describe the migrant crisis, accusing him of “feeding racism”.
Analysis: Zia Yusuf's attempts to rewrite history hands open goal to Labour
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Zia Yusuf was brutally called out by presenter Trevor Phillips after he claimed Reform "wouldn't hesitate to deploy the Navy" to stop small boat crossings.
But the Sky News presenter pointed out that a week earlier, the Reform boss was much less convinced by the idea.
When the inconsistency was pointed out to him, he denied having said it.
The altercation handed an open goal to Labour's Mike Tapp, who declared: "Reform's head of policy doesn't even know their own policy".
Analysis: Mike Tapp immediately in the hot seat as he struggles to say what new Home Office will do differently
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Mike Tapp was immediately thrown into the hot seat as this evening's immigration debate got underway, with the new Home Office minister being urged to explain how things will be different under new home secretary Shabana Mahmood.
Perhaps for fear of undermining the work of Yvette Cooper, he struggled to outline concrete things they would be doing differently - instead resorting to the classic Home Office approach of ramping up the rhetoric.
"We're going to go harder. We're going to go faster. We're going to fix this problem", he insisted.
Pressed on what exactly would change under Ms Mahmood, he added: "What we're going to see going forward is essentially doing what it takes. We're starting already to explore Ministry of Defense sites to take people out of hotels. We're looking at the ECHR to ensure we can deport and remove more people. We will make sure that the French deal improves."
Unfortunately for the government, none of this marks a tangible shift from what was being done before.
Immigration debate descends into slanging match
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
The Sky News immigration debate has already descended into a slanging match between Mike Tapp and Zia Yusuf, with the Labour Home Office minister accusing the Reform politician of "feeding racism" after Mr Yusuf used the word "invasion" to describe the number of people crossing the Channel.
"I used that language on the ground in Afghanistan when people were shooting at us. You're using it to describe people looking for a better life", Mr Tapp said.
Hitting back, Mr Yusuf claimed the majority of people arriving in the UK were "fighting age men who hate this country".
Almost shouting over him, Mr Tapp said: "Disgraceful behaviour. This is what I mean. You wrap yourself in our flag but you will do nothing for this country. You're plastic patriots. Disgusting".
Responding, Mr Yusuf accused him of "betraying British people".
'Nothing off the table in tackling migrants,' says minister
“Nothing is off the table” in tackling illegal migration, Home Office minister Mike Tapp said.
“People coming over is illegally is completely unacceptable, and that's why we're looking with the new home secretary to ensure that nothing is off the table.
“We will not accept this, and I agree with you on that, that it's wrong that the taxpayers are having to carry this burden, but that's where moving them into MoD sites as well will help, because it will reduce the cost.
“But effectively, if we keep doing what we're doing with these increased deportations and removals, those costs will go down.”
Reform would take migrants to detention camp, Yusuf says
Reform UK's Zia Yusuf said: “We would have no hesitation using the Navy to detain all of those illegal migrants transport directly to a detention camp and then deport them.”
Liberal Democrat MP Lisa Smart said: “Most people who are fleeing war and persecution want to seek asylum in a country much closer to home. They want to return to their country when the war or the instability is over. And so what we should be doing far earlier than when people get to the French coast is supporting efforts going on throughout the United Nations.”
Boats too flimsy to send back, says minister
Asked why the UK wasn’t sending small boats back to France, Home Office minister Mike Tapp said French permission to do that would be needed.
He said the boats were very flimsy and they collapsed on themselves.
“So if you start to try and turn one round, it collapses. You've then got up to 100 people in the water, potentially dying,” he said.
Tories paid insufficient attention to issue, shadow minister admits
Shadow justice minister Kieran Mullan has admitted the Tories were too slow to act on illegal migration, during the Sky News debate.
He defended the policy of sending people abroad, he said: “We paid insufficient attention to the issue of illegal migration.”
