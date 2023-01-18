Rishi Sunak government has inflicted ‘lethal chaos’ on NHS, says Keir Starmer

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Rishi Sunak to apologise for the “lethal chaos” inflicted on the NHS under the Conservative government.

The Labour leader used a feisty exchange at PMQs to accused the prime minister of seeking to “blame others” for record waiting times for ambulances, emergency and elective care.

“When will he stop the excuses, stop shifting the blame, stop the political games and simply tell us when will he stop the delays and get back to the 18-minute wait?” asked Sir Keir.

The Labour leader added: “If he won’t answer any questions, will he at least apologise for the lethal chaos under his watch?”

Mr Sunak fired back by accusing Sir Keir of playing politics with the NHS – pointing to the government’s plan to enforce minimum cover during future strikes in the health service.

“If he cares about ensuring that patients get access to life-saving emergency care when they need it, why won’t he support our minimum safety legislation?” said the PM.

Sir Keir repeatedly brought up record delays to ambulance call-outs at PMQs as he called on the PM to admit the NHS is “in crisis”.

The Labour leader pointed to waiting time figures in some parts of the country, which showed that people suffering from heart attacks were waiting more than two and a half hours to get an ambulance. “How does he think they feel knowing an ambulance could be still hours away?” he asked.

“If our heart attack victim had called for an ambulance in Peterborough at 12.03pm it wouldn’t arrive until 2:10pm … if they were in Plymouth it wouldn’t arrive until 2.40pm ... Will he stop blaming others, take some responsibility and just admit under his watch the NHS is in crisis – isn’t it?”

Mr Sunak claimed the Tory government would improve ambulance waiting times because of the “extra funding we are putting in”, before referring again to Labour’s opposition to anti-strike legislation.

“He describes the life-saving care that people desperately need, so why when in other countries like France, Spain, Italy and others, why is he depriving people of that care?”

Mr Sunak added: “I ask him again and again – and we know why – the reason that he is not putting patients first when it comes to ambulance waiting times is because he is simply in the pockets of his union paymasters.”

More follows…