Home secretary Priti Patel has ruled out a late bid for the Conservative leadership after her rivals absorbed much of the support from the right of the party.

Allies of foreign secretary Liz Truss and attorney general Suella Braverman had been urging Ms Patel not to enter the crowded field and split the right – warning it could gift rontrunner Rishi Sunak a “coronation”.

Ms Patel said she had been urged to stand by her colleagues, but had decided instead to focus on “working to get more police on our streets” and “control our borders”.

In a statement, she said: “I am grateful for the encouragement and support colleagues and party members have offered me in recent days in suggesting that I enter the contest for the leadership of the Conservative Party. I will not be putting my name forward for the ballot of MPs.”

The home secretary, who win now be a prized endorsement for those on the right, did not say who she would now back for the leadership – but said she would be “listening to cases being put forward”.

Mr Sunak formally launched his bid to become prime minister earlier on Tuesday with a pledge to cut taxes, but only after inflation has been brought back under control.

Boris Johnson’s arch loyalists Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg came out in support of foreign secretary Liz Truss in a bid to block Mr Sunak.

Mr Rees-Mogg said she has “always opposed Rishi’s higher taxes, that again is proper conservativism”, while Ms Dorries said Ms Truss – who voted Remain in the 2016 referendum – is probably a “stronger Brexiteer than both of us”.

Allies of Ms Truss had warned Ms Patel not to jump into the race on Tuesday, with one telling the Daily Mail: “If the right don’t want Rishi Sunak to be prime minister then they need to unite behind a single candidate and that candidate is Liz.”

There were reportedly discussions between Ms Patel and Ms Braverman’s teams about which candidate could unite the Brexiteer, tax-cut backing right, but the attorney general has pushed defiantly on with her own bid to be PM.

An ally of Ms Braverman, asked if she would considered withdrawing to united the right behind someone else, told The Independent: “She absolutely won’t.”

Kemi Badenoch is another contender poised to pick up some support from those who would have backed Ms Patel with her anti-woke attacks on “identity politics”.

However, the former equalities minister said she refused to enter a “tax bidding war” with her competitors, arguing that candidates should level with the public over the measures needed to stabilise the economy.

Ms Badenoch also said she would tackle the economic crisis by cutting spending on international aid, university student subsidies, and “superfluous support staff”, including wellbeing officers and diversity “tick-box exercises”.

Meanwhile, an ally of Ms Patel, lobbyist Patrick Robertson, had admitted sharing a “dirty dossier” on WhatsApp about Mr Sunak – but insisted he hadn’t written the memo.