Westminster news — live: Labour ‘confident’ Starmer will be cleared as Queen to miss opening of parliament
Monarch will not be present to give Queen’s Speech for first time in 59 years
The Queen will miss today’s formal state opening of parliament for the first time in 59 years, delegating the Queen’s Speech to the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge in an unprecedented move.
The Queen, 96, continues to experience “episodic mobility problems” that are said to be a continuation of the problems she has suffered since the autumn, and pulls out of the event on the advice of royal doctors.
The Duchess of Cornwall, the future Queen Consort, will accompany Charles but the Queen’s throne will remain empty in the House of Lords.
The Queen last missed the state openings of parliament in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward. Her speech was read by the Lord Chancellor.
Elsewhere, Labour sources were described as “confident” they can prove Sir Keir Starmer did not break lockdown rules after he vowed to resign if he is fined by police, and the party has prepared a dossier of evidence to support his case.
Labour believes it can show Sir Keir Starmer did not break lockdown rules as the party leader vowed to resign if he is fined by police.
In a dramatic statement on Monday, Sir Keir said he would do the “right thing” if he was issued with a fixed penalty notice in relation to a gathering in Labour offices in Durham in April last year.
The event, at which Sir Keir and his team shared curry and beer in the constituency office of Mary Foy MP, is being investigated by Durham Police. Labour sources said they were confident they can prove it was a work event and that those present were taking a break to eat while working late on preparations for the Hartlepool by-election.
The party has compiled time-stamped logs from WhatsApp chats, documents and video edits, showing they carried on working after the takeaway was delivered - continuing to 1am, The Guardian reported.
Liam James has more details.
Queen to miss the state opening of parliament
The Queen has pulled out of the state opening of parliament, delegating the responsibility of delivering the Queen’s Speech to the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge.
The monarch, 96, pulled out of the event for the first time in 59 years, following advice from her royal doctors as she continues to experience “episodic mobility problems”.
The move is also viewed as a symbolic and significant shift in Charles’ responsibility as he takes on the head of state’s major constitutional duty for the first time.
The Queen’s Speech is written by the government and sets out its agenda for parliament’s new session.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.
The Queen last missed a state opening of parliament in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward. The speech was read by the Lord Chancellor.
Read the details in this report by my colleague Liam James.
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog on UK politics for 10 May 2022.
