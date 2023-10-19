Rishi Sunak calls for ‘calm and cool’ response to Gaza hospital blast

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has called for a “calm and cool” response to the blast at a Gaza hospital as the government committed to publish an assessment of who was behind the blast.

The prime minister urged MPs not to “rush to judgment” on Wednesday as Israel and Hamas issued rival claims about the atrocity feared to have killed at least 500 at al Ahli.

Visiting Tel Aviv, US president Joe Biden sided with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu by telling him it “appears as though it was done by the other team, not you”.

But Mr Sunak – who held talks with the national security adviser and the chair of the Joint Intelligence Committee on Wednesday morning – said he would not “rush to judgment before we have all the facts on this awful situation”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons, he said: “Our intelligence services have been rapidly analysing the evidence to independently establish the facts. We are not in a position at this point to say more than that.”

During a visit to Essex on Wednesday afternoon, the prime minister said the “very heightened, sensitive situation” demanded “calm heads”.

“This is obviously a complicated situation on the ground but it is right that we approach it with a calm and cool manner, don’t rush to premature judgments, take the time to understands what’s happened, that’s what we’re doing. “

Foreign secretary James Cleverly told the Commons: “We take note of what President Biden has said, but we will come to our own judgment, we will work on that quickly, and we will ensure that our assessment is put in the public domain as soon as we are confident of the details.”

Defence secretary Grant Shapps stressed that misattributing responsibility for the blast could “make things worse” as he was questioned over the difference in position between the UK and Mr Biden.

Mr Shapps said “we don’t yet know” who was behind the blast, adding: “I think it’s really important that we give them the opportunity to gather those facts so we don’t jump to conclusions.”

Mr Sunak declined to back calls from more than 40 MPs for a ceasefire so that the release of hostages could be secured, international law could be upheld and medical supplies, food, fuel, electricity and water could be given to the Palestinian people.

Instead, he said that Israel had a “right to defend itself, to protect its people and to act against terrorism and ensure that the awful attack we’ve seen from Hamas cannot happen again”.

Mr Sunak said the UK was continuing to press to get humanitarian aid into Gaza and was “working around the clock” to free British hostages taken by Hamas.

Following the session of Prime Minister’s Questions he met the family of one of those captured.

At least seven British nationals, including 13-year-old Yahel Sharabi, were killed in the Hamas raids on Israel on October 7.

Downing Street said that nine UK nationals remain missing, with some of those feared dead, while others could be among the hostages taken back to the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said an Israeli air strike led to the devastation at the al Ahli hospital.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said at least 500 people were killed.

But the Israeli military blamed a misfiring rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group and released imagery and communications intercepts aimed at supporting their case.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf said the blast was a “complete and utter human tragedy” and called for an independent investigation into who bears responsibility.

“I think everybody has a responsibility to condemn it and condemn it in the strongest possible way,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“It’s a complete breach of international law – the targeting of a hospital.”

Irish Tanaiste and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin called for a ceasefire and reiterated a call for humanitarian aid corridors to be opened into the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of Palestinians have taken refuge at al Ahli and other hospitals in Gaza City in the past few days, hoping to be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.

The hospital was run by the Anglican church – and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said he was in “profound mourning” after the “atrocious” strike.

The hospital deaths have sparked protests across the Middle East, including angry scenes in the Lebanese capital Beirut where hundreds of demonstrators clashed with security forces near the US embassy.

The Hezbollah group, a key ally of Hamas, held its own rally on Wednesday in the city.

The Foreign Office has since updated its travel guidance to Lebanon, which shares a border with Israel, advising against all travel to the country and encouraging British nationals currently there to “leave now while commercial options remain available”.

“The situation has potential to deteriorate quickly and with no warning,” the department said.

Before the hospital blast, Mr Sunak was understood to be keen on travelling to Israel – following trips by Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Mr Biden – with reports suggesting he could go as soon as Thursday.

Asked about the potential trip, Mr Sunak said: “Obviously I wouldn’t comment on any future travel plans on my part.”