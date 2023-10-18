Rishi Sunak to visit Israel for talks with Netanyahu in Middle East diplomacy push

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is setting off for a visit to Israel as part of a two-day mission to try to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from spiralling into a larger crisis.

The prime minister’s diplomatic efforts in the Middle East follow those of US president Joe Biden, who in a trip to the country on Wednesday warned citizens not to be “consumed” by hate over the Hamas assault that killed more than 1,400 people 11 days ago.

When he meets the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and president Isaac Herzog, Mr Sunak will press for the route into Gaza to be opened as soon as possible to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and the exit of those trapped in the territory, No 10 said.

Israeli soldiers carry a coffin during the funeral of the head of the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, Ofir Lipstein, who was killed by Hamas militants (AP)

Israel, which is laying siege to the territory, says it will not allow humanitarian aid in from its side so long as its citizens are still being held captive, but that it will allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of aid.

The PM’s visit will be part of a trip to the wider region during which he will also travel to other capitals to meet counterparts.

In parallel with Mr Sunak’s trip, foreign secretary James Cleverly will visit Egypt, Turkey and Qatar in the coming days to underscore the UK’s message.

The prime minister said: “Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas’s horrific act of terror.

“The attack on al Ahli Hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict. I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this effort.”

Mr Cleverly said: “It is in no one’s interests – neither Israeli, Palestinian nor the wider Middle East – for others to be drawn into this conflict.

President Joe Biden is greeted by Mr Netanyahu (AP)

“I am meeting counterparts from influential states in the region to push for calm and stability, facilitate humanitarian access into Gaza and work together to secure the release of hostages.”

Palestinians are reeling from a huge blast at a Gaza City hospital, with hundreds feared dead.

Hamas officials blamed the blast on an Israeli air strike but Israel denied involvement, saying it was instead down to a rocket misfire by Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza. Islamic Jihad dismissed the claim.

During a speech in Tel Aviv, Mr Biden likened the Hamas attacks to the Holocaust, and urged both sides not to make mistakes similar to those that the US and its allies made after the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington that killed nearly 3,000 people.